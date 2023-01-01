Global sensation, BTS, transcends boundaries with powerful performances and socially conscious music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Iconic quartet, BLACKPINK, mesmerizes with fierce visuals and chart-topping hits, setting global trends in music and fashion
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
EXO, known for dynamic performances and diverse talents, continues to captivate fans worldwide with their genre-blending music
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
TWICE charms with catchy tunes and vibrant personalities, dominating charts and hearts globally
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
GOT7, the versatile septet, showcases musical versatility and individual charisma, leaving an indelible mark on the K-pop scene
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
MAMAMOO, the powerhouse vocalists, blend soulful melodies and strong performances, earning adoration for their authenticity
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO
Red Velvet's eclectic music style, innovative concepts, and dynamic performances solidify their status as K-pop trendsetters
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
NCT's unique concept and limitless member combinations redefine K-pop, delivering experimental sounds and groundbreaking visuals
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT
SEVENTEEN's exceptional talent and self-produced tracks resonate, earning them a devoted global fanbase
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
(G)I-DLE, with their edgy sound and powerful stage presence, captivates audiences, carving a unique space in the industry
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE