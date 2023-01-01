Heading 3

10 most searched K-pop groups of 2023

Pujya Doss

January 07 , 2024

Entertainment

Global sensation, BTS, transcends boundaries with powerful performances and socially conscious music

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Iconic quartet, BLACKPINK, mesmerizes with fierce visuals and chart-topping hits, setting global trends in music and fashion

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

EXO, known for dynamic performances and diverse talents, continues to captivate fans worldwide with their genre-blending music

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO

TWICE charms with catchy tunes and vibrant personalities, dominating charts and hearts globally

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE 

GOT7, the versatile septet, showcases musical versatility and individual charisma, leaving an indelible mark on the K-pop scene

Image:  JYP Entertainment

GOT7 

MAMAMOO, the powerhouse vocalists, blend soulful melodies and strong performances, earning adoration for their authenticity

Image:  RBW

MAMAMOO


Red Velvet's eclectic music style, innovative concepts, and dynamic performances solidify their status as K-pop trendsetters

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet 

NCT's unique concept and limitless member combinations redefine K-pop, delivering experimental sounds and groundbreaking visuals

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 

SEVENTEEN's exceptional talent and self-produced tracks resonate, earning them a devoted global fanbase

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE, with their edgy sound and powerful stage presence, captivates audiences, carving a unique space in the industry

Image:  Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE

