10 most searched K-pop idols in India
The leader of BTS, RM is known for his deep voice, introspective lyrics, and strong leadership
Image: Big Hit Music
BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon)
As BLACKPINK's rapper and dancer, Lisa is praised for her powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)
EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun, is known for his soulful voice and charming personality
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Baekhyun (Byun Baekhyun)
As TWICE's visual and maknae, Tzuyu is admired for her stunning visuals and sweet demeanor
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Tzuyu (Chou Tzuyu)
NCT's leader, Taeyong, is recognized for his versatile talents, including rapping, dancing, and songwriting
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT - Taeyong (Lee Taeyong)
Jackson is known for his energetic personality, rap skills, and multilingual abilities, contributing to GOT7's global appeal
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Jackson Wang
Red Velvet's leader, Irene, is celebrated for her elegant visuals and versatile talents in singing and dancing
Red Velvet - Irene (Bae Joo-hyun)
Image: SM Entertainment
As SEVENTEEN's main vocalist and producer, Woozi is respected for his musical talents and leadership
SEVENTEEN - Woozi (Lee Jihoon)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO's maknae, Hwasa, stands out for her powerful vocals, charisma, and unique style
MAMAMOO - Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)
Image: RBW
A solo artist, IU is renowned for her beautiful voice, versatility in genres, and success as a singer-songwriter.
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Image: EDAM Entertainment