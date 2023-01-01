10 most-searched male K-pop Idols in 2023
The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook wows with his vocals, dance, and artistic prowess. A global heartthrob, he continues to redefine K-pop excellence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
BTS's charismatic visual, V, captivates with his deep voice and enchanting stage presence. As a trendsetter, he elevates K-pop fashion effortlessly
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
ASTRO's stunning visual, Cha Eunwoo, combines acting and singing. With his ethereal beauty, he charms fans globally, becoming a symbol of K-pop allure
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)
BTS's mochi, Jimin, shines with his mesmerizing dance and velvety vocals. A beloved idol, he enchants audiences with his emotional performances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
K-pop royalty, G-Dragon, leads BIGBANG with his innovative music and fashion. A true trendsetter, he continues to influence the industry profoundly
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
BTS's Worldwide Handsome, Jin, brings charm and vocals to the forefront. As a vocalist and actor, he adds a versatile touch to BTS's success
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
BTS's genius producer and rapper, Suga, crafts impactful music. His lyrical prowess and stage presence make him a standout in the K-pop scene
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
BIGBANG's Taeyang, a vocal powerhouse and dancer, radiates passion. His soulful performances and solo ventures showcase his enduring impact on K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
Former FTISLAND member Wonbin embarks on a new journey with RIIZE. His magnetic presence and musical talent continue to captivate audiences in the evolving K-pop landscape
Image: FNC Entertainment
Wonbin (RIIZE)
TXT's energetic rapper, Yeonjun, shines with his youthful charm and dynamic stage presence. A rising star, he adds vibrancy to K-pop's new generation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT)