Heading 3

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 most-streamed girl group songs on Spotify South Korea

Hrishita Das

Image: ADOR

Hype Boy: 

NewJeans’ track Hype Boy has dominated the charts, accumulating a remarkable 13.40 million streams. The song's catchy rhythm has cemented its place as a favorite among fans

Another hit by NewJeans, Ditto has garnered 12.21 million streams. Its nostalgic vibe and memorable lyrics make it a standout track in the girl group genre

Image: ADOR

Ditto: 

NewJeans’ OMG continues their streak of success with 10.84 million streams. The song's infectious energy and dynamic choreography have captivated listeners

Image: ADOR

OMG:

With 10.54 million streams, NewJeans' Attention captures the spirit of youthful exuberance. Its upbeat tempo and relatable lyrics resonate deeply with fans

Image: ADOR

Attention: 

IVE’s LOVE DIVE has achieved 8.08 million streams, showcasing their unique style and vocal prowess. The song's enchanting melody and bold concept have made it a major hit

Image: Starship Entertainment

LOVE DIVE: 

NewJeans strikes again with Super Shy, amassing 8.01 million streams. The song’s playful theme and engaging performance have made it a fan-favorite

Image: ADOR

Super Shy: 

IVE’s After LIKE has received 7.44 million streams. Its retro-inspired sound and catchy chorus have contributed to its popularity

After LIKE: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE has gathered 7.25 million streams. The song’s empowering message and strong beats resonate with a wide audience

Image: Source Music

ANTIFRAGILE:

IVE continues to impress with I AM, which has achieved 6.59 million streams. The song’s confident lyrics and powerful delivery have secured its spot on the charts

I AM: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

NewJeans’ ETA rounds out the list with 5.94 million streams. Its innovative sound and artistic music video have captivated listeners, showcasing the group’s versatility

ETA: 

Image: ADOR

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here