10 most-streamed girl group songs on Spotify South Korea
Image: ADOR
Hype Boy:
NewJeans’ track Hype Boy has dominated the charts, accumulating a remarkable 13.40 million streams. The song's catchy rhythm has cemented its place as a favorite among fans
Another hit by NewJeans, Ditto has garnered 12.21 million streams. Its nostalgic vibe and memorable lyrics make it a standout track in the girl group genre
Image: ADOR
Ditto:
NewJeans’ OMG continues their streak of success with 10.84 million streams. The song's infectious energy and dynamic choreography have captivated listeners
Image: ADOR
OMG:
With 10.54 million streams, NewJeans' Attention captures the spirit of youthful exuberance. Its upbeat tempo and relatable lyrics resonate deeply with fans
Image: ADOR
Attention:
IVE’s LOVE DIVE has achieved 8.08 million streams, showcasing their unique style and vocal prowess. The song's enchanting melody and bold concept have made it a major hit
Image: Starship Entertainment
LOVE DIVE:
NewJeans strikes again with Super Shy, amassing 8.01 million streams. The song’s playful theme and engaging performance have made it a fan-favorite
Image: ADOR
Super Shy:
IVE’s After LIKE has received 7.44 million streams. Its retro-inspired sound and catchy chorus have contributed to its popularity
After LIKE:
Image: Starship Entertainment
LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE has gathered 7.25 million streams. The song’s empowering message and strong beats resonate with a wide audience
Image: Source Music
ANTIFRAGILE:
IVE continues to impress with I AM, which has achieved 6.59 million streams. The song’s confident lyrics and powerful delivery have secured its spot on the charts
I AM:
Image: Starship Entertainment
NewJeans’ ETA rounds out the list with 5.94 million streams. Its innovative sound and artistic music video have captivated listeners, showcasing the group’s versatility
ETA:
Image: ADOR