March 03, 2024

10 most streamed idol groups on MelOn

With 9 studio albums, 7 compilation albums, and 6 EPs, BTS stands on top with a whopping 12.67 billion streams across all tracks. The K-pop group reigns supreme in the game.

Image: BIGHIT Music 

BTS:

EXO follows with 8.31 billion streams across, 8 studio albums, 4 live albums, and 7 EPs. ‘The Kings of K-pop’s’ recent album, EXIST, was one of the most streamed albums of 2023.

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO: 

With a difference of 4 billion streams, the group stands at 3rd by accumulating 4.02 billion streams. They have a total of 4 studio albums, 13 EPs and 21 singles.

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN:

The legendary K-pop group ranks 4th with 3.2 billion streams on the platform. Their discography includes 8 studio albums, 10 live albums, 8 EPs, and 8 compilation albums.

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG:

The girl group has released a total of 7 studio albums, and 13 EPs among many other releases. They are the only K-pop girl group to rank in the top 5 with 2.98 billion streams.

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE:

Although disbanded, the group manages to gain consistent streams from their fans. With only 33 songs, the group stands at 6th with a total of 2.96 billion streams.

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Wanna One: 

The girl group which dominates the K-pop world ranks at 7th with only 2 studio albums and 3 EPs. It is astonishing how much the group has achieved 2.24 billion streams with only a few songs.

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK: 

One of the most beloved groups in South Korea stands at the 8th position with over 2.21 billion streams. They have released 4 studio albums and 14 EPs so far

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet: 

With 4 studio albums, 2 compilation albums, 14 extended plays, and 31 singles, the group ranks 9th with a total of 2.19 billion streams.

Image: Cube Entertainment

BTOB:

The girl group has released 3 studio albums, 12 EPs, and 1 complication album. They have gained over 2.16 billion streams and rank 10th on the list.

Image: Rainbow Bridge World

MAMAMOO: 

