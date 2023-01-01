10 most streamed idol groups on MelOn
With 9 studio albums, 7 compilation albums, and 6 EPs, BTS stands on top with a whopping 12.67 billion streams across all tracks. The K-pop group reigns supreme in the game.
Image: BIGHIT Music
BTS:
EXO follows with 8.31 billion streams across, 8 studio albums, 4 live albums, and 7 EPs. ‘The Kings of K-pop’s’ recent album, EXIST, was one of the most streamed albums of 2023.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO:
With a difference of 4 billion streams, the group stands at 3rd by accumulating 4.02 billion streams. They have a total of 4 studio albums, 13 EPs and 21 singles.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN:
The legendary K-pop group ranks 4th with 3.2 billion streams on the platform. Their discography includes 8 studio albums, 10 live albums, 8 EPs, and 8 compilation albums.
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG:
The girl group has released a total of 7 studio albums, and 13 EPs among many other releases. They are the only K-pop girl group to rank in the top 5 with 2.98 billion streams.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE:
Although disbanded, the group manages to gain consistent streams from their fans. With only 33 songs, the group stands at 6th with a total of 2.96 billion streams.
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Wanna One:
The girl group which dominates the K-pop world ranks at 7th with only 2 studio albums and 3 EPs. It is astonishing how much the group has achieved 2.24 billion streams with only a few songs.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK:
One of the most beloved groups in South Korea stands at the 8th position with over 2.21 billion streams. They have released 4 studio albums and 14 EPs so far
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet:
With 4 studio albums, 2 compilation albums, 14 extended plays, and 31 singles, the group ranks 9th with a total of 2.19 billion streams.
Image: Cube Entertainment
BTOB:
Click Here
The girl group has released 3 studio albums, 12 EPs, and 1 complication album. They have gained over 2.16 billion streams and rank 10th on the list.
Image: Rainbow Bridge World
MAMAMOO: