10 Most Streamed K-dramas

Squid Game (2021)

Contestants risk their lives in deadly children's games for a massive cash prize, revealing societal inequalities

A South Korean heiress lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier who protects her

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

A woman seeks revenge against her high school bullies after years of meticulous planning

The Glory (2022-2023)

A brilliant attorney with autism navigates the complexities of her legal career and personal life

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

A Korean-Italian mafia consigliere returns to Korea and tackles corruption using his unique skills

Vincenzo (2021)

Students are trapped in a high school during a zombie outbreak and must fight to survive

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

An ex-convict opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, seeking revenge on the family that wronged him

Itaewon Class (2020)

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate their careers and personal lives

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)

A love story between a fencer and a reporter, set against the backdrop of the late 1990s financial crisis

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

A Korean emperor discovers a parallel universe and falls in love with a detective from that world

The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

