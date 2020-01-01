10 Most Streamed K-dramas
Image: Netflix
Squid Game (2021)
Contestants risk their lives in deadly children's games for a massive cash prize, revealing societal inequalities
A South Korean heiress lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier who protects her
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
A woman seeks revenge against her high school bullies after years of meticulous planning
Image: Netflix
The Glory (2022-2023)
A brilliant attorney with autism navigates the complexities of her legal career and personal life
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)
A Korean-Italian mafia consigliere returns to Korea and tackles corruption using his unique skills
Vincenzo (2021)
Image: tvN.
Students are trapped in a high school during a zombie outbreak and must fight to survive
All of Us Are Dead (2022)
Image: Netflix
An ex-convict opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, seeking revenge on the family that wronged him
Itaewon Class (2020)
Image: JTBC
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate their careers and personal lives
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
Image: tvN.
A love story between a fencer and a reporter, set against the backdrop of the late 1990s financial crisis
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
Image: tvN
A Korean emperor discovers a parallel universe and falls in love with a detective from that world
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
Image: SBS