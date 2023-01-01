Heading 3

DECEMBER 02, 2023

10 most streamed K-pop artists of 2023

Masters of sonic innovation, BTS continues to break records with their genre-blending hits. Their music, a kaleidoscope of emotions, resonates globally

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Trailblazers of girl power, BLACKPINK reigns with fierce elegance. Their anthems empower and entertain, making them unstoppable global icons

Image:  YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK

The golden maknae, Jungkook, enchants with his versatile talent. From emotive vocals to powerful dance, his artistry captivates hearts worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS) 

Rising stars, NewJeans, bring a fresh sound to K-pop. Their dynamic performances and catchy tunes set them apart, promising a bright future

Image:  New Star Entertainment.

NewJeans

Unleashing raw energy, Stray Kids redefines K-pop with bold experimentation. Their powerful lyrics and electrifying beats resonate with a global audience

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids

BTS's ethereal Jimin, a dance maestro and vocal virtuoso, transcends boundaries. His performances, a symphony of emotion, captivate and inspire

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS)

TWICE, the queens of catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, dominate with infectious tunes. Their irresistible charm continues to win hearts worldwide

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TWICE

SEVENTEEN, a powerhouse of talent and charisma, crafts music that is both intricate and relatable. Their synergy creates a sonic experience like no other

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN

TXT, the future of K-pop, brings youthful energy and innovation. Their genre-blending sound and thoughtful lyrics resonate with a global audience

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT

The avant-garde visionaries, LE SSERAFIM, push boundaries with experimental sounds. Their artistic prowess and unique style make them trailblazers in the industry

Image:  Mystic Story.Image:  JYP Entertainment.

LE SSERAFIM

