10 most streamed K-pop artists of 2023
Masters of sonic innovation, BTS continues to break records with their genre-blending hits. Their music, a kaleidoscope of emotions, resonates globally
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Trailblazers of girl power, BLACKPINK reigns with fierce elegance. Their anthems empower and entertain, making them unstoppable global icons
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK
The golden maknae, Jungkook, enchants with his versatile talent. From emotive vocals to powerful dance, his artistry captivates hearts worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Rising stars, NewJeans, bring a fresh sound to K-pop. Their dynamic performances and catchy tunes set them apart, promising a bright future
Image: New Star Entertainment.
NewJeans
Unleashing raw energy, Stray Kids redefines K-pop with bold experimentation. Their powerful lyrics and electrifying beats resonate with a global audience
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids
BTS's ethereal Jimin, a dance maestro and vocal virtuoso, transcends boundaries. His performances, a symphony of emotion, captivate and inspire
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
TWICE, the queens of catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, dominate with infectious tunes. Their irresistible charm continues to win hearts worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE
SEVENTEEN, a powerhouse of talent and charisma, crafts music that is both intricate and relatable. Their synergy creates a sonic experience like no other
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN
TXT, the future of K-pop, brings youthful energy and innovation. Their genre-blending sound and thoughtful lyrics resonate with a global audience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT
The avant-garde visionaries, LE SSERAFIM, push boundaries with experimental sounds. Their artistic prowess and unique style make them trailblazers in the industry
Image: Mystic Story.Image: JYP Entertainment.
LE SSERAFIM