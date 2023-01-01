10 Most-Streamed K-pop Artists of 2023
Global sensation BTS continues to dominate with their dynamic blend of genres. With powerful performances and social impact, they redefine K-pop worldwide
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Queens of charisma, BLACKPINK's fierce vocals and stunning visuals set stages ablaze. Their bold sound and global influence solidify their status as K-pop royalty
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's versatile talent captivates. His soulful voice and charismatic stage presence make him a beloved and influential figure.
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rising stars NewJeans bring fresh vibes to K-pop. With catchy tunes and energetic performances, they captivate audiences, hinting at a promising future
NewJeans
Image: ADOR
Stray Kids' fierce energy and genre-blending music redefine K-pop. Their powerful rap lines and dynamic performances set them apart, creating a strong fanbase
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BTS's Jimin enchants with his captivating vocals and graceful moves. His artistry and charming personality make him a standout member in the global entertainment scene
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's catchy tunes and cheerful energy make them queens of pop. With infectious choruses and vibrant visuals, they continue to dominate charts and hearts
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's versatility shines with a mix of vocal, rap, and dance talents. Their synchronized performances and meaningful lyrics resonate, solidifying their place in K-pop
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, brings youthful energy and creativity. With a blend of genres and relatable lyrics, they captivate listeners and represent the future of K-pop
TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Emerging as a force, LE SSERAFIM brings a unique flair to K-pop. Their distinctive sound and captivating performances hint at a rising influence in the industry
LE SSERAFIM
Image: Source Music