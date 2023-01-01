Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most-Streamed K-pop Artists of 2023

Global sensation BTS continues to dominate with their dynamic blend of genres. With powerful performances and social impact, they redefine K-pop worldwide

BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Queens of charisma, BLACKPINK's fierce vocals and stunning visuals set stages ablaze. Their bold sound and global influence solidify their status as K-pop royalty

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's versatile talent captivates. His soulful voice and charismatic stage presence make him a beloved and influential figure. 

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rising stars NewJeans bring fresh vibes to K-pop. With catchy tunes and energetic performances, they captivate audiences, hinting at a promising future

NewJeans

Image: ADOR

Stray Kids' fierce energy and genre-blending music redefine K-pop. Their powerful rap lines and dynamic performances set them apart, creating a strong fanbase

Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment.

BTS's Jimin enchants with his captivating vocals and graceful moves. His artistry and charming personality make him a standout member in the global entertainment scene

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's catchy tunes and cheerful energy make them queens of pop. With infectious choruses and vibrant visuals, they continue to dominate charts and hearts

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's versatility shines with a mix of vocal, rap, and dance talents. Their synchronized performances and meaningful lyrics resonate, solidifying their place in K-pop

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, brings youthful energy and creativity. With a blend of genres and relatable lyrics, they captivate listeners and represent the future of K-pop

TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Emerging as a force, LE SSERAFIM brings a unique flair to K-pop. Their distinctive sound and captivating performances hint at a rising influence in the industry

LE SSERAFIM

Image: Source Music

