10 Most streamed K-pop B-side tracks by boy groups
Run BTS: BTS' B-side track Run BTS from Proof showcases their signature blend of infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics reflecting members' dynamic camaraderie
SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment
Don't Wanna Cry: SEVENTEEN’s Don't Wanna Cry is one of the most popular B-side tracks that resonates with fans for its emotional depth and powerful lyrics
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
Baby Don't Stop: NCT U's Baby Don't Stop is a seductive B-side track, with captivating vocals and choreography that make it a top-streamed favourite
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Puma: TXT's Puma is a unique B-side track that showcases the group's versatility and energy, engaging listeners with its powerful beats and memorable hooks
SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment
Voices: Stray Kids' Voices is a B-side track, resonating with listeners through its powerful lyrics and dynamic sound, solidifying its place as a fan-favourite
SOURCE JYP Entertainment
Polaroid Love: Polaroid Love by ENHYPEN is a sweet and catchy B-side track, enchanting listeners with its nostalgic feel and heartfelt lyrics, becoming one of the most trendy songs
SOURCE: BLIFT Lab
Crazy Sexy Cool: Crazy Sexy Cool by ASTRO is groovy and captivating B-side track, mesmerizing listeners with its infectious rhythm and smooth vocals, making it a must-listen for fans of the group
SOURCE: Fantiago
Mist: Mist by ATEEZ is an atmospheric and captivating B-side track, enveloping listeners with its ethereal melody and hauntingly beautiful vocals, leaving a lasting impression with its unique sound
SOURCE: KQ Entertainment
Mohae: MONSTA X's Mohae packs a punch with its intense energy and infectious beat, making it a standout favourite among fans for its electrifying vibe
SOURCE: Starship Entertainment
Magic Shop: Magic Shop by BTS is a touching B-side track, offering comfort and inspiration with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody
SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment