MARCH 31, 2024

10 Most streamed K-pop B-side tracks by boy groups

Run BTS: BTS' B-side track Run BTS from Proof showcases their signature blend of infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics reflecting members' dynamic camaraderie

SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment 

Don't Wanna Cry: SEVENTEEN’s Don't Wanna Cry is one of the most popular B-side tracks that resonates with fans for its emotional depth and powerful lyrics

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

Baby Don't Stop: NCT U's Baby Don't Stop is a seductive B-side track, with captivating vocals and choreography that make it a top-streamed favourite

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

Puma: TXT's Puma is a unique B-side track that showcases the group's versatility and energy, engaging listeners with its powerful beats and memorable hooks

SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment

Voices: Stray Kids' Voices is a B-side track, resonating with listeners through its powerful lyrics and dynamic sound, solidifying its place as a fan-favourite

SOURCE JYP Entertainment

Polaroid Love: Polaroid Love by ENHYPEN is a sweet and catchy B-side track, enchanting listeners with its nostalgic feel and heartfelt lyrics, becoming one of the most trendy songs

SOURCE: BLIFT Lab 

Crazy Sexy Cool: Crazy Sexy Cool by ASTRO is groovy and captivating B-side track, mesmerizing listeners with its infectious rhythm and smooth vocals, making it a must-listen for fans of the group

SOURCE: Fantiago

Mist: Mist by ATEEZ is an atmospheric and captivating B-side track, enveloping listeners with its ethereal melody and hauntingly beautiful vocals, leaving a lasting impression with its unique sound

SOURCE: KQ Entertainment

Mohae: MONSTA X's Mohae packs a punch with its intense energy and infectious beat, making it a standout favourite among fans for its electrifying vibe

SOURCE: Starship Entertainment

Magic Shop: Magic Shop by BTS is a touching B-side track, offering comfort and inspiration with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody

SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment 

