Saumya

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most-streamed K-pop B-sides by girl groups

Image:  YG Entertainment

Hope Not by BLACKPINK is a touching ballad that delves into the anguish of unreturned affection, showcasing the group's emotive vocals and minimalist musical style

Butterfly by LOONA is an empowering anthem with dreamy vocals and an ethereal instrumental, symbolizing self-discovery and individuality

Image:  Blockberry Creative

Kingdom Come by Red Velvet is a sultry track with captivating vocals and an alluring vibe

Image:  SM Entertainment

Starry Night by MAMAMOO is a captivating B-side track featuring soulful vocals and a dreamy atmosphere, evoking emotions of longing and nostalgia under a starlit sky

Image:  RBW 

Kick It by BLACKPINK is a fierce and empowering B-side track with catchy beats and lyrics, exuding confidence and resilience

Image: YG Entertainment

Blue Lemonade by Red Velvet is an upbeat and vibrant B-side track with catchy melodies and playful lyrics, offering a refreshing sonic experience to listeners

Image:  SM Entertainment

Image:  YG Entertainment

Stay by BLACKPINK is a tender and emotive B-side track, characterized by its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, evoking a sense of warmth and longing

Eyes by TWICE is a captivating B-side track, featuring soulful vocals and poignant lyrics that resonate with listeners

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hurt by NewJeans is a poignant B-side track, delving into the emotional pain of heartbreak with heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody

Image: ADOR

Love To Hate Me by BLACKPINK is a melodious empowering B-side track with bold lyrics celebrating self-confidence and independence

Image: YG Entertainment

