10 Most-streamed K-pop B-sides by girl groups
Image: YG Entertainment
Hope Not by BLACKPINK is a touching ballad that delves into the anguish of unreturned affection, showcasing the group's emotive vocals and minimalist musical style
Butterfly by LOONA is an empowering anthem with dreamy vocals and an ethereal instrumental, symbolizing self-discovery and individuality
Image: Blockberry Creative
Kingdom Come by Red Velvet is a sultry track with captivating vocals and an alluring vibe
Image: SM Entertainment
Starry Night by MAMAMOO is a captivating B-side track featuring soulful vocals and a dreamy atmosphere, evoking emotions of longing and nostalgia under a starlit sky
Image: RBW
Kick It by BLACKPINK is a fierce and empowering B-side track with catchy beats and lyrics, exuding confidence and resilience
Image: YG Entertainment
Blue Lemonade by Red Velvet is an upbeat and vibrant B-side track with catchy melodies and playful lyrics, offering a refreshing sonic experience to listeners
Image: SM Entertainment
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK is a tender and emotive B-side track, characterized by its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, evoking a sense of warmth and longing
Eyes by TWICE is a captivating B-side track, featuring soulful vocals and poignant lyrics that resonate with listeners
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hurt by NewJeans is a poignant B-side track, delving into the emotional pain of heartbreak with heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody
Image: ADOR
Love To Hate Me by BLACKPINK is a melodious empowering B-side track with bold lyrics celebrating self-confidence and independence
Image: YG Entertainment