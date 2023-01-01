Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most-Streamed K-Pop Songs of 2023

Hip-hop meets pop in this energetic collaboration, showcasing Jungkook's smooth vocals and Latto's fiery rap verses

IMAGE: BigHit Music

BTS's Jungkook - Seven (featuring Latto)

Dual vocals harmonize beautifully in this charming pop ballad, capturing the sweet essence of love

IMAGE: ATeam Entertainment

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid (Twin Version)

Jimin's emotional vocals shine in this R&B ballad, expressing vulnerability and longing with captivating melodies

IMAGE: BigHit Music

BTS's Jimin - Like Crazy

Playful energy explodes in this catchy pop track, bursting with youthful charm and unforgettable melodies

NewJeans - OMG

ADOR/HYBE Labels

Dreamy synth-pop takes center stage, creating a nostalgic atmosphere with captivating lyrics about love and self-discovery

Image:  ADOR/HYBE Labels

NewJeans - Ditto

Sweet innocence unfolds in this bubbly pop song, capturing the heart-fluttering feeling of a first crush

Image:  ADOR/HYBE Labels.

NewJeans - Super Shy

Fierce rap verses coupled with a powerful bassline create an anthem for female empowerment and ambition

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa - MONEY

Jisoo's delicate vocals bloom in this emotional ballad, showcasing her graceful presence and heartfelt storytelling

Image: YG Entertainment

 BLACKPINK's Jisoo - FLOWER

A powerful closing statement with heavy hip-hop influences, showcasing BLACKPINK's undeniable presence and dominance

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Shut Down

Infectious rhythms and playful lyrics create a vibrant pop anthem, perfect for dancing and celebrating life's little joys

Image:  ADOR/HYBE Labels

 NewJeans - Hype Boy

