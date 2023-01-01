10 Most-Streamed K-Pop Songs of 2023
Hip-hop meets pop in this energetic collaboration, showcasing Jungkook's smooth vocals and Latto's fiery rap verses
IMAGE: BigHit Music
BTS's Jungkook - Seven (featuring Latto)
Dual vocals harmonize beautifully in this charming pop ballad, capturing the sweet essence of love
IMAGE: ATeam Entertainment
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid (Twin Version)
Jimin's emotional vocals shine in this R&B ballad, expressing vulnerability and longing with captivating melodies
IMAGE: BigHit Music
BTS's Jimin - Like Crazy
Playful energy explodes in this catchy pop track, bursting with youthful charm and unforgettable melodies
NewJeans - OMG
ADOR/HYBE Labels
Dreamy synth-pop takes center stage, creating a nostalgic atmosphere with captivating lyrics about love and self-discovery
Image: ADOR/HYBE Labels
NewJeans - Ditto
Sweet innocence unfolds in this bubbly pop song, capturing the heart-fluttering feeling of a first crush
Image: ADOR/HYBE Labels.
NewJeans - Super Shy
Fierce rap verses coupled with a powerful bassline create an anthem for female empowerment and ambition
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Lisa - MONEY
Jisoo's delicate vocals bloom in this emotional ballad, showcasing her graceful presence and heartfelt storytelling
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Jisoo - FLOWER
A powerful closing statement with heavy hip-hop influences, showcasing BLACKPINK's undeniable presence and dominance
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Shut Down
Infectious rhythms and playful lyrics create a vibrant pop anthem, perfect for dancing and celebrating life's little joys
Image: ADOR/HYBE Labels
NewJeans - Hype Boy