10 most streamed K-pop songs of 2024
A soulful ballad showcasing IU’s emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners worldwide
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Love Wins All by IU
A powerful anthem celebrating self-love and independence, with (G)I-DLE’s unique color and charisma
Image: Cube Entertainment
Wife by (G)I-DLE
An energetic track with catchy hooks and empowering lyrics, reflecting ITZY’s youthful and vibrant image
Untouchable by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sweet pop track expressing the unbreakable bond between TWICE and their fans
I Got You by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dynamic debut song that showcases NMIXX’s versatility and unique musical style
Dash by NMIXX
Image: JYP Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad that highlights RIIZE’s emotional depth and vocal prowess
Love 119 by RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment
A strong, fashion-forward track that showcases (G)I-DLE’s unique musical style and charisma
Super Lady by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
A catchy pop track featuring American rapper Saweetie, showcasing IVE’s global appeal
All Night by IVE (ft. Saweetie)
Image: Starship Entertainment
A collaboration track that blends GroovyRoom’s signature sound with Huh Yunjin and Crush’s unique vocals
Yes or No by GroovyRoom (ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush)
Image: H1GHR MUSIC
Click Here
A dynamic track that showcases TWS’s unique musical style and storytelling ability
Plot Twist by TWS
Image: SM Entertainment