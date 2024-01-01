Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 4, 2024

Entertainment

10 most streamed K-pop songs of 2024

A soulful ballad showcasing IU’s emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners worldwide

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

Love Wins All by IU

A powerful anthem celebrating self-love and independence, with (G)I-DLE’s unique color and charisma

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Wife by (G)I-DLE

An energetic track with catchy hooks and empowering lyrics, reflecting ITZY’s youthful and vibrant image

Untouchable by ITZY

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A sweet pop track expressing the unbreakable bond between TWICE and their fans

I Got You by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A dynamic debut song that showcases NMIXX’s versatility and unique musical style

Dash by NMIXX

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad that highlights RIIZE’s emotional depth and vocal prowess

Love 119 by RIIZE

Image:  SM Entertainment


A strong, fashion-forward track that showcases (G)I-DLE’s unique musical style and charisma

Super Lady by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment

A catchy pop track featuring American rapper Saweetie, showcasing IVE’s global appeal

All Night by IVE (ft. Saweetie)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

A collaboration track that blends GroovyRoom’s signature sound with Huh Yunjin and Crush’s unique vocals

Yes or No by GroovyRoom (ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush)

Image:  H1GHR MUSIC

A dynamic track that showcases TWS’s unique musical style and storytelling ability

Plot Twist by TWS

Image:  SM Entertainment

