Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 most-streamed K-pop songs of 2024 so far

Released Jan 22, 5.32M streams. Catchy beats and relatable lyrics make it a hit.

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Plot Twist by TWS

Released Jan 17, 5.35M streams. Addictive rhythm and smooth vocals captivate listeners.

Image:  H1GHR MUSIC

Yes or No by GroovyRoom ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush

Released Jan 18, 7.65M streams. Energetic vibes and powerful collaborations fuel its popularity.

All Night by IVE ft. Saweetie

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Released Jan 29, 13.30M streams. Empowering anthem with a catchy hook, showcasing (G)I-DLE's signature style.

Super Lady by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Released Jan 5, 14.56M streams. Melodic masterpiece with heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners' emotions.

Love 119 by RIIZE

Image:  SM Entertainment

Released Jan 15, 14.62M streams. Upbeat tempo and captivating choreography elevate this debut track.

Dash by NMIXX

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Released Feb 1, 15.88M streams. TWICE's infectious energy shines through in this catchy tune.

I Got You by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Released Jan 8, 16.96M streams. Bold and empowering, ITZY's dynamic performance leaves a lasting impression.

Untouchable by ITZY

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Released Jan 21, 18.58M streams. Catchy melody and charismatic vocals showcase (G)I-DLE's versatility.

Wife by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Released Jan 23, 18.99M streams. IU's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics create a touching ballad.

Love Wins All by IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here