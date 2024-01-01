10 most-streamed K-pop songs of 2024 so far
Released Jan 22, 5.32M streams. Catchy beats and relatable lyrics make it a hit.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Plot Twist by TWS
Released Jan 17, 5.35M streams. Addictive rhythm and smooth vocals captivate listeners.
Image: H1GHR MUSIC
Yes or No by GroovyRoom ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush
Released Jan 18, 7.65M streams. Energetic vibes and powerful collaborations fuel its popularity.
All Night by IVE ft. Saweetie
Image: Starship Entertainment
Released Jan 29, 13.30M streams. Empowering anthem with a catchy hook, showcasing (G)I-DLE's signature style.
Super Lady by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
Released Jan 5, 14.56M streams. Melodic masterpiece with heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners' emotions.
Love 119 by RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment
Released Jan 15, 14.62M streams. Upbeat tempo and captivating choreography elevate this debut track.
Dash by NMIXX
Image: JYP Entertainment
Released Feb 1, 15.88M streams. TWICE's infectious energy shines through in this catchy tune.
I Got You by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Released Jan 8, 16.96M streams. Bold and empowering, ITZY's dynamic performance leaves a lasting impression.
Untouchable by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Released Jan 21, 18.58M streams. Catchy melody and charismatic vocals showcase (G)I-DLE's versatility.
Wife by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
Released Jan 23, 18.99M streams. IU's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics create a touching ballad.
Love Wins All by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment