10 Most streamed Stray Kids songs
A powerful hip-hop track with a catchy chorus and iconic dance moves. This song is considered to be Stray Kids' signature song and helped them rise to global fame
God's Menu (292,604,934 streams)
A high-energy rock-infused song with a dark and mysterious concept. This song showcases Stray Kids' versatility and ability to pull off different genres
MANIAC (228,539,292 streams)
A traditional Korean-inspired song with a powerful message of self-love and acceptance. This song was released on Stray Kids' fourth anniversary and is a celebration of their unique identity as a group
Thunderous (209,680,409 streams)
A funky and upbeat song with a unique sound and catchy melody. This song is known for its fun and quirky choreograph
Back Door (205,720,920 streams)
A powerful and anthemic song with a message of hope and perseverance. This song is a fan favorite and is often performed at Stray Kids' concerts
Miroh (203,363,072 streams)
Stray Kids' debut song, a powerful and energetic hip-hop track with a dark and mysterious concept. This song set the stage for Stray Kids' unique sound and powerful performances
Hellevator (192,538,147 streams)
A dark and intense song with a catchy melody and haunting lyrics. This song showcases Stray Kids' ability to experiment with different concepts and sounds
Side Effects (185,199,234 streams)
A funky and upbeat song with a unique sound and positive message. This song is known for its positive message and encouraging lyrics
My Pace (175,420,376 streams)
A beautiful and emotional song with a message of hope and healing. This song is a fan favorite and is often performed at Stray Kids' concerts
Levanter (174,236,857 streams)
A catchy and upbeat song with a message of friendship and unity
Astronaut (169,342,123 streams):