10 most streamed TWICE songs
A catchy and upbeat electropop track with a retro feel, showcasing TWICE's energetic and playful side
Image: JYP Entertainment
FANCY
A bright and bubbly pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the excitement and wonder of new love
Image: JYP Entertainment
What is Love?
A fun and upbeat English-language pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about the feeling of being in love
Image: JYP Entertainment
The Feels
A powerful and addictive dark pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the feeling of being completely consumed by love
Image: JYP Entertainment
I CAN'T STOP ME
A heartfelt and empowering pop ballad about self-love and acceptance, showcasing TWICE's vocal skills and emotional depth
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special
A catchy and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about following your heart and choosing your own happiness
Image: JYP Entertainment
YES or YES?
A funky and retro pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about expressing yourself and living your best life
Image: JYP Entertainment
Talk that Talk
A bright and refreshing summer pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about having fun and enjoying the moment
Image: JYP Entertainment
Alcohol-Free
A fun and upbeat tropical house track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about dancing the night away with your loved ones
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dance The Night Away
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful and addictive pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the feeling of being more and more in love
MORE & MORE