 Pujya Doss

september 26 2023

Entertainment

10 most streamed TWICE songs 

A catchy and upbeat electropop track with a retro feel, showcasing TWICE's energetic and playful side

Image:  JYP Entertainment

FANCY 

A bright and bubbly pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the excitement and wonder of new love

Image:  JYP Entertainment

What is Love? 

A fun and upbeat English-language pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about the feeling of being in love

Image:  JYP Entertainment

The Feels 

A powerful and addictive dark pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the feeling of being completely consumed by love

Image:  JYP Entertainment

I CAN'T STOP ME 

A heartfelt and empowering pop ballad about self-love and acceptance, showcasing TWICE's vocal skills and emotional depth

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Feel Special 

A catchy and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about following your heart and choosing your own happiness

Image:  JYP Entertainment

YES or YES? 

A funky and retro pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about expressing yourself and living your best life

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Talk that Talk 

A bright and refreshing summer pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about having fun and enjoying the moment

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Alcohol-Free 

A fun and upbeat tropical house track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, about dancing the night away with your loved ones

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Dance The Night Away 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A powerful and addictive pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, about the feeling of being more and more in love

MORE & MORE 

