10 most stylish female K-pop idols
Effortlessly chic, Jennie's fashion blends high-end with streetwear. As a Chanel ambassador, she sets trends globally, effortlessly exuding style and sophistication.
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Bold and unique, Sunmi fearlessly experiments with diverse styles. Her fashion choices captivate, showcasing her fearless attitude and innate sense of style.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sunmi
Confident and alluring, HwaSa embraces daring fashion choices. Her sexy yet stylish outfits accentuate her curves, while her iconic red hair adds a touch of fierceness.
Image: RBW Entertainment
HwaSa (MAMAMOO)
Feminine and polished, Joy's style embodies elegance. She effortlessly combines pretty dresses and accessories, radiating charm and grace in every ensemble.
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Casual yet edgy, SoMi effortlessly blends streetwear with unique pieces. Her love for sneakers and trendy outfits reflects her cool and contemporary style.
Jeon SoMi
Image: The Black Label
Cute and girly, Minnie adorns pastel hues and feminine silhouettes. Her love for accessories complements her chic ensembles, radiating sweetness and charm.
Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Sandara Park
Image: Abyss Company
Fresh and vibrant, Sandara's style is a mix of bright colors and bold patterns. As a K-pop veteran, she continues to captivate with her youthful and trendy fashion sense.
Cool and edgy, EXY embraces dark colors and menswear-inspired pieces. Her love for accessories adds flair to her stylish ensembles, exuding confidence and sophistication.
EXY (WJSN)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Casual yet chic, SeoYeon effortlessly mixes and matches pieces for unique looks. Her love for sneakers and streetwear adds a modern edge to her style.
Lee SeoYeon (fromis_9)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mature and sophisticated, Yuna's style reflects elegance and poise. With tailored pieces and statement accessories, she exudes confidence and refinement beyond her years.
Yuna (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment