Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 most stylish female K-pop idols 

Effortlessly chic, Jennie's fashion blends high-end with streetwear. As a Chanel ambassador, she sets trends globally, effortlessly exuding style and sophistication.

Image:  YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Bold and unique, Sunmi fearlessly experiments with diverse styles. Her fashion choices captivate, showcasing her fearless attitude and innate sense of style.

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Sunmi

Confident and alluring, HwaSa embraces daring fashion choices. Her sexy yet stylish outfits accentuate her curves, while her iconic red hair adds a touch of fierceness.

Image:  RBW Entertainment

HwaSa (MAMAMOO)

Feminine and polished, Joy's style embodies elegance. She effortlessly combines pretty dresses and accessories, radiating charm and grace in every ensemble.

Joy (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Casual yet edgy, SoMi effortlessly blends streetwear with unique pieces. Her love for sneakers and trendy outfits reflects her cool and contemporary style.

Jeon SoMi

Image:  The Black Label

Cute and girly, Minnie adorns pastel hues and feminine silhouettes. Her love for accessories complements her chic ensembles, radiating sweetness and charm.

Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Sandara Park

Image:  Abyss Company

Fresh and vibrant, Sandara's style is a mix of bright colors and bold patterns. As a K-pop veteran, she continues to captivate with her youthful and trendy fashion sense.

Cool and edgy, EXY embraces dark colors and menswear-inspired pieces. Her love for accessories adds flair to her stylish ensembles, exuding confidence and sophistication.

EXY (WJSN)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Casual yet chic, SeoYeon effortlessly mixes and matches pieces for unique looks. Her love for sneakers and streetwear adds a modern edge to her style.

Lee SeoYeon (fromis_9)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Mature and sophisticated, Yuna's style reflects elegance and poise. With tailored pieces and statement accessories, she exudes confidence and refinement beyond her years.

Yuna (ITZY)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

