November 15, 2023

10 Most Successful K-pop Solo Artists

A pop chameleon, CL transforms from fierce rapper to sultry diva with ease. Her music is a melting pot of genres, from hip hop to electropop to R&B, and her stage presence is electric

Image: YG Entertainment

CL 

The OG K-pop queen, Lee Hyori is known for her bold image, infectious energy, and chart-topping hits. She's a true icon, and her music continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world

Image: Queen's Company 

Lee Hyori 

With her powerful vocals and emotional ballads, Taeyeon is one of the most beloved K-pop soloists of all time. She's also a talented songwriter and producer, and her music is known for its honesty and vulnerability

Image: SM Entertainment 

Taeyeon 

A K-pop iconoclast, HyunA is known for her provocative performances, catchy songs, and bold fashion sense. She's a true trendsetter, and her music is always ahead of the curve

Image: P NATION 

HyunA 

A fashion icon, musical genius, and K-pop pioneer, G-Dragon is one of the most influential artists in the world. His music is eclectic and experimental, and he's always pushing the boundaries of what's possible in K-pop

Image: YG Entertainment 

G-Dragon 

Known as the "Nation's Little Sister," IU is one of the most popular and versatile artists in Korea. She's released hit songs in a variety of genres, from pop to ballad to folk, and she's also a successful actress

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

IU

A charismatic performer with powerful vocals, Sunmi is quickly becoming one of the top K-pop soloists. Her music is known for its catchy melodies, sultry lyrics, and sleek choreography

Image: MakeUs Entertainment 

Sunmi 

A talented rapper, songwriter, and producer, Zico is a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. His music is always fresh and innovative, and he's known for his playful lyrics and energetic performances

Image: KOZ Entertainment 

Zico 

The alter ego of BTS member Suga, Agust D is a dark and brooding rapper with a knack for storytelling. His music is raw and honest, and he often tackles difficult topics such as mental health and social issues

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Agust D

A mesmerizing dancer with otherworldly stage presence, Kai is one of the most popular K-pop idols of all time. His solo music is both sensual and powerful, and his performances are always captivating

Image: SM Entertainment 

Kai

