Pujya Doss

MARCH 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Surprisingly Addictive K-pop Songs

TWICE's catchy tune hooks you with its infectious beat and addictive chorus, leaving you humming along all day

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

ITZY's debut track surprises with its bold energy and empowering message, making it impossible to resist dancing along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

ATEEZ's intense track captivates with its powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, drawing listeners into its mesmerizing world

Hala Hala by ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

ITZY's confident anthem oozes charisma, blending catchy melodies and fierce rap verses for a song that demands repeat listens

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's explosive track combines hard-hitting beats and charismatic rap lines, delivering a performance that's impossible to forget

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Red Velvet's experimental song surprises with its whimsical sound and addictive rhythm, making it an instant earworm

Zimzalabim by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Stray Kids' bold experimentation pays off with Side Effects, a track that hooks you with its edgy sound and dynamic vocals

Side Effects by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's youthful anthem charms with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, leaving listeners swooning over its irresistible charm

Boy in Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Red Velvet's sultry track mesmerizes with its haunting melody and captivating vocals, earning its spot as a surprisingly addictive gem

Psycho by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE's seductive song captivates with its hypnotic chorus and powerful vocals, proving to be an unexpected but irresistible favorite

Oh My God by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

