10 Most Surprisingly Addictive K-pop Songs
TWICE's catchy tune hooks you with its infectious beat and addictive chorus, leaving you humming along all day
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
ITZY's debut track surprises with its bold energy and empowering message, making it impossible to resist dancing along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
ATEEZ's intense track captivates with its powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, drawing listeners into its mesmerizing world
Hala Hala by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment
ITZY's confident anthem oozes charisma, blending catchy melodies and fierce rap verses for a song that demands repeat listens
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's explosive track combines hard-hitting beats and charismatic rap lines, delivering a performance that's impossible to forget
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Red Velvet's experimental song surprises with its whimsical sound and addictive rhythm, making it an instant earworm
Zimzalabim by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Stray Kids' bold experimentation pays off with Side Effects, a track that hooks you with its edgy sound and dynamic vocals
Side Effects by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's youthful anthem charms with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, leaving listeners swooning over its irresistible charm
Boy in Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Red Velvet's sultry track mesmerizes with its haunting melody and captivating vocals, earning its spot as a surprisingly addictive gem
Psycho by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE's seductive song captivates with its hypnotic chorus and powerful vocals, proving to be an unexpected but irresistible favorite
Oh My God by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment