10 Most talented vocalists of 4th Gen K-pop
Mastering vocal dynamics, Seungmin effortlessly transitions from delicate whispers to powerful high notes, showcasing a controlled voice that captivates
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids Seungmin
A versatile vocalist with a captivating tone, Lily seamlessly adapts to various genres, from powerful R&B anthems to delicate ballads
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX Lily
A vocal prodigy, Junhyeok's exceptional range and control navigate complex vocal runs, displaying technical mastery with effortless precision
Image: P NATION
TNX Junhyeok
Jongho, a true vocal powerhouse, delivers breathtaking performances with exceptional range and technical skills, leaving audiences in awe
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ Jongho
Vocal chameleon Keeho adapts seamlessly to various genres, from soulful ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing a versatile and dynamic voice
Image: FNC Entertainment
P1Harmony Keeho
A vocal gem, Goeun's captivating timbre exudes a unique sweetness and resonance, instantly capturing listeners' attention
Image: RBW Entertainment
PURPLEKISS Goeun
A powerful vocalist, New's strong and stable voice anchors The Boyz's energetic performances, adding depth and intensity to their music
Image: IST Entertainment
The Boyz New
Vocal craftsman Woong effortlessly flows through complex vocal runs, showcasing exceptional range and control with technical mastery
Image: WM Entertainment
AB6IX Jeon Woong
Vocal chameleon Woobin effortlessly adapts his style to various genres, from delicate ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing versatility
Image: Starship Entertainment
CRAVITY Woobin
Yunjin, a versatile vocalist, brings a warm and soothing voice that adds comfort and emotion to LE SSERAFIM's music, creating depth and variety
Image: Source Music
LE SSERAFIM Yunjin