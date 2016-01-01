Heading 3

MAY 25, 2025

10 Most Tragically Beautiful K-Dramas That'll Make You Cry

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Set on Jeju Island, this slice-of-life drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum explores grief, first love, and bittersweet challenges 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)

Image Credit: Imdb

A court romance between a free-spirited maiden and a crown prince, rife with duty, sacrifice, and longing

The Red Sleeve (2021)

Image Credit: Imdb

Two lovers collide in the Gwangju Uprising, and their love story culminates in a tragic and heartbreaking conclusion

Youth of May (2021)

Image Credit: Imdb

A teenage boy and his uncle, an ex-convict, own a trauma cleaning business, uncovering heartbreaking stories 

Move to Heaven (2021)

Image Credit: Imdb

A mourning woman is transported through time and finds a man who resembles the man she loved

A Time Called You (2023)

Image Credit: Imdb

A 21st-century woman is transported to the Goryeo dynasty, where love becomes heartbreaking

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Image Credit: Imdb

A tired middle-aged man and a troubled young woman bond in an unlikely yet healing relationship

My Mister (2018)

Image Credit: Imdb

Two survivors of a disaster support one another in healing from the wounds on their bodies and in their hearts

Rain or Shine (2017)

Image Credit: Imdb

Set during the IMF crisis, a fencer and a reporter fall in love only to be separated by time and fate 

Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)

Image Credit: Imdb

A dark past-scarred man gets in the way of a woman and her overprotective brother 

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)

Image Credit: Imdb

