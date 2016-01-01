10 Most Tragically Beautiful K-Dramas That'll Make You Cry
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
Set on Jeju Island, this slice-of-life drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum explores grief, first love, and bittersweet challenges
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
Image Credit: Imdb
A court romance between a free-spirited maiden and a crown prince, rife with duty, sacrifice, and longing
The Red Sleeve (2021)
Image Credit: Imdb
Two lovers collide in the Gwangju Uprising, and their love story culminates in a tragic and heartbreaking conclusion
Youth of May (2021)
Image Credit: Imdb
A teenage boy and his uncle, an ex-convict, own a trauma cleaning business, uncovering heartbreaking stories
Move to Heaven (2021)
Image Credit: Imdb
A mourning woman is transported through time and finds a man who resembles the man she loved
A Time Called You (2023)
Image Credit: Imdb
A 21st-century woman is transported to the Goryeo dynasty, where love becomes heartbreaking
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
Image Credit: Imdb
A tired middle-aged man and a troubled young woman bond in an unlikely yet healing relationship
My Mister (2018)
Image Credit: Imdb
Two survivors of a disaster support one another in healing from the wounds on their bodies and in their hearts
Rain or Shine (2017)
Image Credit: Imdb
Set during the IMF crisis, a fencer and a reporter fall in love only to be separated by time and fate
Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)
Image Credit: Imdb
A dark past-scarred man gets in the way of a woman and her overprotective brother
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)
Image Credit: Imdb