10 most unique K-pop fandom names
Even the fans of K-pop girl group DIA couldn’t help but doubt the reason behind getting named AIDs. They took to X (formerly Twitter) expressing disappointment and suggesting Aider could’ve been a better choice
SOURCE: MBK Entertainment
Is Wonho an Oswald or Winnie the Pooh fan? Else, it's just amusing to try and understand why someone would name their fandom Weenee. Well, it seems like his fans do get their idol’s puppy personality
SOURCE: Starship Entertainment
Imagine not being associated with the British Broadcasting Corporation yer having to explain that you are a BBC to a group? Well, that’s the tough job Block B fans have to do
SOURCE: KQ Entertainment
What if you were a BOAT? Well, wonder less because ATBO are actually called BOATs. Yes, you heard that right. Now imagine the idols going, how are you BOATs?
SOURCE: IST Entertainment
What would be the results if we put together purple and glory? That’s what PURPLE KISS probably thought when they named their fandom Plory. But, hey fans can’t help but relate their name to native lingos
SOURCE: RBW
If there was a game of homophones between idols and their fandoms ITZY would surely win with their fans MIDZYs. Sounds funny right? But, it means to hold deep trust.
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
In a parallel universe, the hero of a story falls in love with the villain? WHAT? Yes, Xdinary Heroes truly cherish their fans whom they lovingly call Villains. Did they take LE SSERAFIM’s “Unforgiven I’m a Villain” literally?
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Is your idol possessive over you? Well, they might be but not as much as aespa who went on to claim ownership of their fans by calling them Mys. Now, imagine saying I’m a part of Mys.
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
K-pop rookie group BOYNEXTDOOR considers their fandom as that ONEDOOR that connects them to the world but it seems like their fans would rather be their neighbours.
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Click Here
For ENHYPEN their fans are the engine that lets get them grow and going on. But now, can we not confuse between engine and ENGENE? Good luck with that.
SOURCE: BELIFT LAB