10 Most Unique K-pop Idol Names
His name means star in Japanese, and he is known for his energetic and charismatic stage presence
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Her name means the sun in English, and she is known for her bright and positive personality
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar (MAMAMOO)
His name is a reference to the Chinese character for eight, which is considered to be a lucky number in Chinese culture
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The8 (SEVENTEEN)
His name is a combination of the Korean words for sun and sky, and he is known for his dazzling smile and bright personality
Image: SM Entertainment
Haechan (NCT)
His name is a Thai word that means cute, and he is known for his adorable appearance and playful personality
Image: BH Entertainment
BamBam (GOT7)
His name is a combination of the Korean words for one and new, and he is known for his unique voice and innovative style
Image: SM Entertainment
Onew (SHINee)
Her real name is Ahn Hyo-jin, but she chose the stage name LE because it means lion in French, and she wanted to be a strong and powerful performer
LE (EXID)
Image: Banana Culture Music
Her name is a combination of the Korean words for flower and snake, and she is known for her bold and confident personality
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Her name is a combination of the Korean words for moon and star, and she is known for her cool and stylish image
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment
His name is a Chinese word that means to win, and he is known for his competitive spirit and athleticism
Image: SM Entertainment
Winwin (NCT)