Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Unique K-pop Idol Names 

His name means star in Japanese, and he is known for his energetic and charismatic stage presence

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN) 

Her name means the sun in English, and she is known for her bright and positive personality

Image: RBW Entertainment

Solar (MAMAMOO) 

His name is a reference to the Chinese character for eight, which is considered to be a lucky number in Chinese culture

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The8 (SEVENTEEN) 

His name is a combination of the Korean words for sun and sky, and he is known for his dazzling smile and bright personality

Image: SM Entertainment

Haechan (NCT) 

His name is a Thai word that means cute, and he is known for his adorable appearance and playful personality

Image: BH Entertainment

 BamBam (GOT7) 

His name is a combination of the Korean words for one and new, and he is known for his unique voice and innovative style

Image: SM Entertainment

Onew (SHINee) 

Her real name is Ahn Hyo-jin, but she chose the stage name LE because it means lion in French, and she wanted to be a strong and powerful performer

LE (EXID) 

Image: Banana Culture Music


Her name is a combination of the Korean words for flower and snake, and she is known for her bold and confident personality

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO) 

Her name is a combination of the Korean words for moon and star, and she is known for her cool and stylish image

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO) 

Image: RBW Entertainment

His name is a Chinese word that means to win, and he is known for his competitive spirit and athleticism

Image: SM Entertainment

Winwin (NCT) 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here