10 most viewed BTS songs on YouTube
A collaboration with Halsey, a bright and upbeat pop song about young love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy with Luv (2019)
BTS's first English-language song, a disco-pop anthem with a message of hope and resilience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite (2020)
A catchy electro-pop song about the power of fate and destiny
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA (2017)
A remix of BTS's 2016 song "Mic Drop" with Steve Aoki, a hip-hop track with a powerful bassline and attitude
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mic Drop (Remix) (2017)
A traditional Korean-inspired pop song with a powerful message of self-love and acceptance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IDOL (2018)
A smooth and funky pop song with a catchy melody and an uplifting message
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter (2021)
A dark and emotional pop ballad about the pain of love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fake Love (2018)
A seductive and mysterious pop song with a sensual music video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat & Tears (2016)
A high-energy hip-hop track with a catchy melody and powerful rap verses
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope (2015)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fierce and energetic hip-hop track with a message of empowerment and self-confidence
Fire (2016)