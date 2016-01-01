Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 29 2023

Entertainment

10 most viewed BTS songs on YouTube

A collaboration with Halsey, a bright and upbeat pop song about young love

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy with Luv (2019)

BTS's first English-language song, a disco-pop anthem with a message of hope and resilience

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite (2020)

A catchy electro-pop song about the power of fate and destiny

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA (2017)

A remix of BTS's 2016 song "Mic Drop" with Steve Aoki, a hip-hop track with a powerful bassline and attitude

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop (Remix) (2017)

A traditional Korean-inspired pop song with a powerful message of self-love and acceptance

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL (2018)

A smooth and funky pop song with a catchy melody and an uplifting message

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter (2021) 

A dark and emotional pop ballad about the pain of love

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Fake Love (2018)

A seductive and mysterious pop song with a sensual music video

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears (2016)

A high-energy hip-hop track with a catchy melody and powerful rap verses

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dope (2015)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A fierce and energetic hip-hop track with a message of empowerment and self-confidence

Fire (2016)

