10 most-viewed K-pop music videos of all time
The iconic anthem that broke records, "Gangnam Style" by PSY is a global sensation with catchy beats and the legendary horse dance
PSY (Gangnam Style):
Image: P Nation.
BLACKPINK's fierce "DDU-DU DDU-DU" blends dynamic visuals with powerful beats, showcasing their signature style and undeniable impact
BLACKPINK (DDU-DU DDU-DU):
Image: YG Entertainment.
"Kill This Love" by BLACKPINK is a cinematic explosion of visuals and intense beats, capturing hearts with their fierce charisma
BLACKPINK (Kill This Love):
Image: YG Entertainment.
BTS's "Dynamite" is a disco-pop anthem, radiating joy and infectious energy. The vibrant MV complements the song's feel-good vibes
BTS (Dynamite):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A collaboration with Halsey, "Boy With Luv" by BTS is a pastel-hued spectacle, showcasing their charisma and smooth choreography
BTS (Boy With Luv):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's debut hit "BOOMBAYAH" is a powerhouse of energy, combining fierce rap and addictive beats, marking their explosive entry into the K-pop scene
BLACKPINK (BOOMBAYAH):
Image: YG Entertainment.
Following "Gangnam Style," PSY's "Gentleman" delivers catchy hooks and quirky moves, creating another viral sensation
PSY (Gentleman):
Image: P Nation.
"DNA" by BTS is a visual marvel, blending intricate choreography with captivating scenes. The song's upbeat energy complements its vibrant MV
BTS (DNA):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A collaboration with Steve Aoki, "MIC Drop" remix by BTS exudes swag and dynamism. The remix adds an extra layer of intensity
BTS - MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" is a lively mix of vibrant aesthetics and upbeat sounds, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last:
Image: YG Entertainment.