Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 most-viewed K-pop music videos of all time

The iconic anthem that broke records, "Gangnam Style" by PSY is a global sensation with catchy beats and the legendary horse dance

PSY (Gangnam Style): 

Image: P Nation.

BLACKPINK's fierce "DDU-DU DDU-DU" blends dynamic visuals with powerful beats, showcasing their signature style and undeniable impact

BLACKPINK (DDU-DU DDU-DU): 

Image: YG Entertainment.

"Kill This Love" by BLACKPINK is a cinematic explosion of visuals and intense beats, capturing hearts with their fierce charisma

BLACKPINK (Kill This Love): 

Image: YG Entertainment.

BTS's "Dynamite" is a disco-pop anthem, radiating joy and infectious energy. The vibrant MV complements the song's feel-good vibes

BTS (Dynamite): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A collaboration with Halsey, "Boy With Luv" by BTS is a pastel-hued spectacle, showcasing their charisma and smooth choreography

BTS (Boy With Luv): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's debut hit "BOOMBAYAH" is a powerhouse of energy, combining fierce rap and addictive beats, marking their explosive entry into the K-pop scene

BLACKPINK (BOOMBAYAH): 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Following "Gangnam Style," PSY's "Gentleman" delivers catchy hooks and quirky moves, creating another viral sensation

PSY (Gentleman): 

Image: P Nation.

"DNA" by BTS is a visual marvel, blending intricate choreography with captivating scenes. The song's upbeat energy complements its vibrant MV

BTS (DNA): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A collaboration with Steve Aoki, "MIC Drop" remix by BTS exudes swag and dynamism. The remix adds an extra layer of intensity

BTS - MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" is a lively mix of vibrant aesthetics and upbeat sounds, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here