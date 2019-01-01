10 Most Watched K-pop MVs Ever

PSY's Gangnam Style catapulted K-culture onto the global stage with its iconic horse-riding dance and groovy beats, breaking Guinness World Records and achieving unprecedented success for a Korean artist
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU made history as the most-viewed online video in 24 hours by a Korean act and the second most-watched music video within 24 hours, solidifying their fierce pop-rap identity and global potential
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
With its trap-EDM sound and fierce visuals, BLACKPINK's Kill This Love sets a powerful femme supervillain persona, breaking the record for most views within 24 hours upon its 2019 release
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
BTS' Dynamite delivers a simple yet joyous summer anthem, with a visually pleasing music video paying homage to icons like David Bowie and Elvis Presley, emphasizing finding happiness in life's little triumphs
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
BTS' Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, is a funky and joyful K-pop hit, breaking records with its music video reaching 100 million views on YouTube in just about one day and 10 hours, showcasing a more mature side of the group
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH showcases their signature aggressive style and hip-hop sensibilities, becoming the first K-pop debut music video to surpass one billion views on YouTube
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
SOURCE: PNation
PSY's Gentlemen delivers another viral hit with ironic humor and energetic choreography, featuring K-pop singer Ga In and a cast of comedic characters, making it a full-blown entertainer
BTS' DNA delivers an eclectic mix of EDM-influenced K-pop with cosmic imagery and themes of love as divine intervention, solidifying their status as international phenoms
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
BTS' MIC Drop remix featuring Steve Aoki showcases rebellious street style and explosive beats, depicting their journey to the top with raw energy and brazen visuals, captivating ARMYs worldwide
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
BLACKPINK's AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST delivers a summertime pop melody with powerful choreography and fierce visuals, making it a breezy and fun addition to their repertoire