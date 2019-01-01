Heading 3

Saumya

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Watched K-pop MVs Ever

SOURCE: PNation

PSY's Gangnam Style catapulted K-culture onto the global stage with its iconic horse-riding dance and groovy beats, breaking Guinness World Records and achieving unprecedented success for a Korean artist

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU made history as the most-viewed online video in 24 hours by a Korean act and the second most-watched music video within 24 hours, solidifying their fierce pop-rap identity and global potential

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

With its trap-EDM sound and fierce visuals, BLACKPINK's Kill This Love sets a powerful femme supervillain persona, breaking the record for most views within 24 hours upon its 2019 release

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

BTS' Dynamite delivers a simple yet joyous summer anthem, with a visually pleasing music video paying homage to icons like David Bowie and Elvis Presley, emphasizing finding happiness in life's little triumphs

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

BTS' Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, is a funky and joyful K-pop hit, breaking records with its music video reaching 100 million views on YouTube in just about one day and 10 hours, showcasing a more mature side of the group

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH showcases their signature aggressive style and hip-hop sensibilities, becoming the first K-pop debut music video to surpass one billion views on YouTube

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

SOURCE: PNation

PSY's Gentlemen delivers another viral hit with ironic humor and energetic choreography, featuring K-pop singer Ga In and a cast of comedic characters, making it a full-blown entertainer

BTS' DNA delivers an eclectic mix of EDM-influenced K-pop with cosmic imagery and themes of love as divine intervention, solidifying their status as international phenoms

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

BTS' MIC Drop remix featuring Steve Aoki showcases rebellious street style and explosive beats, depicting their journey to the top with raw energy and brazen visuals, captivating ARMYs worldwide

SOURCE: BIGHIT Music

BLACKPINK's AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST delivers a summertime pop melody with powerful choreography and fierce visuals, making it a breezy and fun addition to their repertoire

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

