10 Motivational Quotes By BTS' SUGA
“I don’t know about talent, but I definitely think I have the seriousness when it comes to music. I usually lead a carefree life. But I care very much about music. If I’m going to make music, I’m going to make it good”
SUGA on Music
Source: SUGA Instagram
Against All Odds
“I didn’t want to feel hurt. That would be like admitting that I’ve lost to prejudice”
“We’re not winning on our own. Our fans are taking us to victories”
Gratefulness Towards ARMY
“Haters, just keep writing those hate comments. I don’t read them. I don’t need to read them. But I’m sure the agency will take care of them. And I won’t go easy on them. That’s it. Isn’t that a satisfactory ending for everyone?”
Overlooking Hate Comments
“Those who don’t have a dream, it’s okay, it’s okay if you don’t have a dream. You just have to be happy.”
Happiness Above Everything
“If I'm the sun you're the moon. Because when I rise you go down.”
Onto Good Things
“I hope that you achieve everything that you dream this year”
Achieving Dreams
“Love blossoms like cherry blossoms but burns and becomes ashes”
Perception Of Love
"Age and gender, nationality and religion, what language you use - all of that isn’t important to me."
Holding Nothing Back
"Life is tough, and things don't always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives."
Bad Times Don’t Last Forever
