Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 30, 2023
10 motivational quotes by Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif once said, "I believe that beauty lies in what makes you feel happy"
Inner beauty
The actress even said, “Luck and being honest and sincere about work have worked for me and helped me reach where I am"
Devotion
Kaif once expressed her thoughts on love and said, “Love should be all about giving and trusting"
Love
"It’s very important to understand your strength. This is not to say you become hardened or bitter,” said Katrina while talking about self-empowerment
Self-empowerment
Value
The Tiger 3 actress once revealed, "I believe that if you reject and don't respect what you have now, that's ingratitude. I'm grateful for everything I have today"
Self-assuredness
Katrina Kaif opened up once and said, "I live my life with no regrets. Each decision of mine has define my life in a certain way"
Power of time
"Don’t waste time. If you love someone tell them because sooner or later someone else is going to,” said the Merry Christmas actress once
Katrina even expressed her thoughts on uncertainty in life and said, "Today, I am here, tomorrow someone else will be here. Fame and glamour are for a few days, so no one should be over-proud of it"
Uncertainty
"The most painful things and the most happy things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it,” said Kaif, while speaking about expectations
Expectations
Katrina Kaif once motivated her fans about working hard and said, “I believe in destiny, god’s hand, and hard work"
Hard work
