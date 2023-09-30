Heading 3

10 motivational quotes by Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif once said, "I believe that beauty lies in what makes you feel happy"

Inner beauty 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The actress even said, “Luck and being honest and sincere about work have worked for me and helped me reach where I am"

Devotion

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Kaif once expressed her thoughts on love and said, “Love should be all about giving and trusting"

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Love

"It’s very important to understand your strength. This is not to say you become hardened or bitter,” said Katrina while talking about self-empowerment

Self-empowerment 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Value

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Tiger 3 actress once revealed, "I believe that if you reject and don't respect what you have now, that's ingratitude. I'm grateful for everything I have today"

Self-assuredness 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif opened up once and said, "I live my life with no regrets. Each decision of mine has define my life in a certain way"

Power of time

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

"Don’t waste time. If you love someone tell them because sooner or later someone else is going to,” said the Merry Christmas actress once 

Katrina even expressed her thoughts on uncertainty in life and said, "Today, I am here, tomorrow someone else will be here. Fame and glamour are for a few days, so no one should be over-proud of it"

Uncertainty 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

"The most painful things and the most happy things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it,” said Kaif, while speaking about expectations

Expectations

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif once motivated her fans about working hard and said, “I believe in destiny, god’s hand, and hard work"

Hard work 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

