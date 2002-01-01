10 Movie Plots Inspired By Romantic Novels

Colleen Hoover’s bestseller was brought to life by Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Apart from romance, the movie also voices an important message for the audience.
It Ends With Us
Image: Imdb
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort bring the characters of Hazel and Augustus to life. The movie is sure to make you smile, laugh, and leave you weeping.
Fault In Our Stars
Image: Imdb
Based on Mikki Daughtry, Rachael Lippincott, and Tobias Iaconis’s novel, Five Feet Apart is a good watch for dates and off days. The movie stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson.
Five Feet Apart
Image: Imdb
Jane Austen’s popular novel, penned in 1813, was adapted for the screen in 2005. When two opposites attract, it creates magic. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen’s chemistry is one to watch.
Pride And Prejudice
Image: Imdb
The movie is as good as the book. The hating game is the perfect watch for the fans of the haters-to-lovers trope. Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell play the leads.
The Hating Game
Image: Imdb
Ryan Gosling in his prime days cannot be missed. The movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel revolves around the evolution of love. The film also stars Rachel McAdams.
The Notebook
Image: Imdb
Yet another Nicholas Sparks novel was brought to life by Adam Shankman. The 2002 movie discusses romance between two teenagers who fall in love despite opposing personalities. Keep your tissues handy.
A Walk To Remember
Image: Imdb
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford bring their sizzling chemistry to the screens with the movie adaptation of After. The franchise comprises five movies based on different parts of the book.
After Series
Image: Imdb
A story set in the Asian region, Crazy Rich Asians is the perfect pick to watch after a heavy day. The light-heartedness of the film matches the novel of the same name, giving the audience a good cinematic experience.
Crazy Rich Asians
Image: Imdb
Be ready to weep over this one. Me Before You is based on the novel by Jojo Moyes and presents a story of being hopeful in love. The movie stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.