January 02, 2023
10 movie sequels releasing in 2024
Allu Arjun is returning with his most awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule in 2024. It is releasing in cinemas on Aug 15, 2024
Pushpa 2
Image: IMDb
Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated action drama, Singham Again is also scheduled to release on Aug 15, 2024
Image: IMDb
Singham Again
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for big Diwali release next year
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar is coming with the fifth installment of Housefull. To be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy drama is reportedly going on floors soon
Housefull 5
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar is presently shooting Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of Welcome film. It is slated to release on Christmas 2024
Welcome 3
Image: IMDb
It is not a sequel but a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film, Kantara. The movie has immense buzz among the audience
Kantara: Chapter 1
Image: IMDb
Kamal Haasan is returning as Senapathy in the second installment of Indian. The Shankar directorial is yet to announce it's release date
Indian 2
Image: IMDb
Mammootty is bringing back the next installment of his blockbuster Malayalam film, Yatra in 2024. The movie also stars Jiva in one of the lead roles
Yatra 2
Image: IMDb
Stree 2
Image: IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Horror-comedy film, Stree is returning with its sequel in 2024
Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari 2 is presently in the filming stage. The spy action drama will be a big Pan-India release in 2024
Goodachari 2
Image: IMDb
