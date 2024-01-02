Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 02, 2023

10 movie sequels releasing in 2024 

Allu Arjun is returning with his most awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule in 2024. It is releasing in cinemas on Aug 15, 2024

Pushpa 2

Image: IMDb

Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated action drama, Singham Again is also scheduled to release on Aug 15, 2024 

Image: IMDb

 Singham Again

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for big Diwali release next year

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar is coming with the fifth installment of Housefull. To be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy drama is reportedly going on floors soon

Housefull 5

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar is presently shooting Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of Welcome film. It is slated to release on Christmas 2024 

Welcome 3 

Image: IMDb

It is not a sequel but a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film, Kantara. The movie has immense buzz among the audience 

Kantara: Chapter 1 

Image: IMDb

Kamal Haasan is returning as Senapathy in the second installment of Indian. The Shankar directorial is yet to announce it's release date 

Indian 2

Image: IMDb

Mammootty is bringing back the next installment of his blockbuster Malayalam film, Yatra in 2024. The movie also stars Jiva in one of the lead roles 

Yatra 2

Image: IMDb

Stree 2 

Image: IMDb

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Horror-comedy film, Stree is returning with its sequel in 2024

Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari 2 is presently in the filming stage. The spy action drama will be a big Pan-India release in 2024 

Goodachari 2 

Image: IMDb

