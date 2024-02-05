Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

10 Movies based on the Indian Army

A war film depicting the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, highlighting the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers

 Border (1997)

Inspired by the true events of the 2016 Uri attack, the film follows the Indian Army's response with a daring surgical strike across the Line of Control

Uri The Surgical Strike (2019)

A coming of age film that follows the journey of a young man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who finds purpose and direction in life after joining the Indian Military Academy

Lakshya (2004)

A classic war film based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, depicting the challenges faced by Indian soldiers during the conflict

Haqeeqat (1964)

This film portrays the story of an Indian Air Force officer and his love, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

Mausam (1975)

Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film narrates the untold stories of the Indian military's role in the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border

Paltan (2018)

A war film that chronicles the events of the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in 1999, showcasing the bravery of Indian soldiers

LOC Kargil (2003)

The Ghazi Attack (2017)

Based on true events, the film revolves around the mysterious sinking of the Pakistan submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

Inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi, the film tells the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who bravely fought against thousands of Afghan invaders in 1897

Kesari (2019)

Madras Cafe (2013)

A political thriller that delves into the covert operations and intelligence activities of the Indian Army, focusing on events leading up to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

