10 Movies based on the Indian Army

A war film depicting the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, highlighting the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers
Border (1997)
Image: IMDb
Inspired by the true events of the 2016 Uri attack, the film follows the Indian Army's response with a daring surgical strike across the Line of Control
Image: IMDb
Uri The Surgical Strike (2019)
A coming of age film that follows the journey of a young man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who finds purpose and direction in life after joining the Indian Military Academy
Image: IMDb
Lakshya (2004)
A classic war film based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, depicting the challenges faced by Indian soldiers during the conflict
Haqeeqat (1964)
Image: IMDb
This film portrays the story of an Indian Air Force officer and his love, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971
Mausam (1975)
Image: IMDb
Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film narrates the untold stories of the Indian military's role in the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border
Paltan (2018)
Image: IMDb
A war film that chronicles the events of the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in 1999, showcasing the bravery of Indian soldiers
LOC Kargil (2003)
Image: IMDb
The Ghazi Attack (2017)
Image: IMDb
Based on true events, the film revolves around the mysterious sinking of the Pakistan submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971
Inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi, the film tells the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who bravely fought against thousands of Afghan invaders in 1897
Kesari (2019)
Image: IMDb
Madras Cafe (2013)
Image: IMDb
A political thriller that delves into the covert operations and intelligence activities of the Indian Army, focusing on events leading up to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi