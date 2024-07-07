Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

ENTERTAINMENT

july 07, 2024

10 Movies like Andhadhun

This story follows the story of two strangers who met on Christman Eve and shared a romantic evening that transformed into a nightmare

Merry Christmas

Set in The Royal Delhi Club, Murder Mubarak brings exciting twists when Zumba Instructor Leo is murdered and all club members are under suspect

Murder Mubarak

This film revolves around the story of Rahul who is in desperate search of his daughter, and he and her stepfather suspect each other, bringing a gripping storyline

Ugly

This irrational person, Abhimanyu faces challenges when he experiences some unusual things in a room where a student committed a suicide

404: Error Not Found

This dark comedy thriller is full of exciting twists and turns when Cyrus Mistry gets drawn into a web of deceit when Katy Dinshaw but looks like Cyrus has some unexpected agendas

Being Cyrus

A fresh graduate Byomkesh agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan linked to a large Calcutta conspiracy

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Satyaveer is asked by Manorama, the wife of an irrigation minister, to gather the evidence of his husband's infidelity, a series full of hidden truths 

Manorama Six feet under

This story follows the story of a writer and a young homemaker who come under suspect in the double murder, exploring the mystery and uncovering the truth

Ittefaq

Monica, O My Darling

In this comedy-thriller, a young man, played by Rajkummar Rao, makes a cunning plan for some unlikely allies, however, they experience various twists and turns when they execute the plan

The story follows an unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman as they confront their inner demons

Super Deluxe

