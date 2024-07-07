Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
ENTERTAINMENT
july 07, 2024
10 Movies like Andhadhun
This story follows the story of two strangers who met on Christman Eve and shared a romantic evening that transformed into a nightmare
Merry Christmas
Image Source: IMDb
Set in The Royal Delhi Club, Murder Mubarak brings exciting twists when Zumba Instructor Leo is murdered and all club members are under suspect
Murder Mubarak
Image Source: IMDb
This film revolves around the story of Rahul who is in desperate search of his daughter, and he and her stepfather suspect each other, bringing a gripping storyline
Ugly
Image Source: IMDb
This irrational person, Abhimanyu faces challenges when he experiences some unusual things in a room where a student committed a suicide
404: Error Not Found
Image Source: IMDb
This dark comedy thriller is full of exciting twists and turns when Cyrus Mistry gets drawn into a web of deceit when Katy Dinshaw but looks like Cyrus has some unexpected agendas
Image Source: IMDb
Being Cyrus
A fresh graduate Byomkesh agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan linked to a large Calcutta conspiracy
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Image Source: IMDb
Satyaveer is asked by Manorama, the wife of an irrigation minister, to gather the evidence of his husband's infidelity, a series full of hidden truths
Manorama Six feet under
Image Source: IMDb
This story follows the story of a writer and a young homemaker who come under suspect in the double murder, exploring the mystery and uncovering the truth
Ittefaq
Image Source: IMDb
Monica, O My Darling
Image Source: IMDb
In this comedy-thriller, a young man, played by Rajkummar Rao, makes a cunning plan for some unlikely allies, however, they experience various twists and turns when they execute the plan
The story follows an unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman as they confront their inner demons
Super Deluxe
Image Source: IMDb
