10 movies like Wonderland
Space Sweepers
Set in 2092, a ragtag crew aboard the spaceship Victory discovers a humanoid robot that could change the fate of Earth
Follows a young girl and her genetically modified super pig, Okja, as she fights against a powerful corporation trying to exploit her friend
Okja
Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this film depicts a dystopian future where the last survivors of humanity live on a perpetually moving train
Snowpiercer
A gripping tale of an astronaut stranded on the moon and the desperate mission to bring him back to Earth safely
The Moon
Chronicles the journey of a former intelligence agent tasked with protecting the first human clone, who holds the key to eternal life
Seobok
Another Bong Joon-ho classic, this film revolves around a monstrous creature emerging from the Han River and the family's struggle to rescue their abducted daughter
The Host
Voice from the Heart - This film tells the story of a father who teams up with an AI robot to find his missing daughter, blending human emotions with technological wonders
SORI
A quirky time-travel adventure where a detective uses a time machine to solve crimes and uncover mysteries in a unique, humorous way
Young Gun in Time
Combines sci-fi with dark comedy as a man believes aliens are plotting to destroy Earth and kidnaps a corporate executive he suspects to be one
Save The Green Planet
Depicts the outbreak of a deadly virus in Bundang, forcing a race against time to contain the epidemic and find a cure amidst chaos and fear
Flu
