10 movies like Wonderland

Image: Netflix

 Space Sweepers 

Set in 2092, a ragtag crew aboard the spaceship Victory discovers a humanoid robot that could change the fate of Earth

Follows a young girl and her genetically modified super pig, Okja, as she fights against a powerful corporation trying to exploit her friend

 Okja 

Image: Next Entertainment World

 Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this film depicts a dystopian future where the last survivors of humanity live on a perpetually moving train

Snowpiercer

Image: CJ Entertainment

A gripping tale of an astronaut stranded on the moon and the desperate mission to bring him back to Earth safely

 The Moon 

Image: CJ ENM

 Chronicles the journey of a former intelligence agent tasked with protecting the first human clone, who holds the key to eternal life

 Seobok

Image: CJ Entertainment

Another Bong Joon-ho classic, this film revolves around a monstrous creature emerging from the Han River and the family's struggle to rescue their abducted daughter

The Host

Image: Showbox

Voice from the Heart - This film tells the story of a father who teams up with an AI robot to find his missing daughter, blending human emotions with technological wonders

SORI

Image: tvN 

A quirky time-travel adventure where a detective uses a time machine to solve crimes and uncover mysteries in a unique, humorous way

 Young Gun in Time 

Image: Kinomangosteen

Combines sci-fi with dark comedy as a man believes aliens are plotting to destroy Earth and kidnaps a corporate executive he suspects to be one

 Save The Green Planet

Image: CJ ENM

Depicts the outbreak of a deadly virus in Bundang, forcing a race against time to contain the epidemic and find a cure amidst chaos and fear

 Flu

Image: CJ Entertainment

Image credit: SM Entertainment

