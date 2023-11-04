Heading 3

10 movies of Emraan Hashmi to watch

Directed by Dibakar Bannerjee, Shanghai is a critically acclaimed movie. Emraan Hashmi portrays Jogi Parmar, a videographer who gets entangled in a web of corruption and political deceit

Shanghai

This is Emraan Hashmi's most loved movie. It had Emraan as Shoaib alongwith Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza. The film craved a cult fan base

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi's one of the most popular movies is Jannat. The actor played a gambler who becomes a cricket bookie banking on his sixth sense for the game

Jannat

Considered one of Emraan Hashmi’s breakthrough films, Murder is a gripping thriller that established him as a romantic hero. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film explores a love triangle with elements of mystery and suspense 

 Murder 

Awarapan is indeed a good choice to watch. The Mohit Suri directorial is a love story layered with crime drama. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran and Ashutosh Rana in lead. It was a flop but later attained a cult status

Awarapan

Directed by Mohit Suri, this poignant romantic drama showcases Emraan Hashmi in a mature and emotionally charged role. It also stars Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao 

 Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Emraan Hashmi brilliantly portrayed the essence of a troubled man torn between love and loyalty in Anurag Basu's direction. Gangster also stars actors like Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja

Gangster

It is a psychological crime drama. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of the release year. Apart from Hashmi, Prashant Narayanan nailed his role as a villain

Murder 2

Emraan played a struggling writer-director in The Dirty Picture. The film was inspired from the life of actress Silk Smitha

The Dirty Picture

Crook stars Emraan Hashmi and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. It explored the racial attacks faced by Indians in Australia 

Crook

