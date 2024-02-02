10 movies on OTT featuring Fighter cast 

Before playing a commanding officer in Fighter, Anil Kapoor took the limelight for essaying the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Animal. The Blockbuster movie is now streaming on Netflix
Animal
If you love Fighter, there is no chance you can ignore War. The spy action drama was a huge blockbuster coming from the Fighter director-actor duo. Streaming on Prime Video
War
Starring Deepika Padukone alongside SRK, Pathaan emerged as the first Hindi film to cross 1000 crore at the global box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial is streaming now on Prime Video
Pathan
Post Pathaan, Deepika Padukone once again paired up with SRK in his action film, Jawan. The blockbuster Hindi film is now streaming on Netflix
Jawan
Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Although the actor won praise for his acting, the movie didn't do well at the box office. Streaming on Jio Cinema
Vikram Vedha
During the times of lockdown, Anil Kapoor came up with an unusual film, AK VS AK. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial surprised the audience with its concept. Streaming on Netflix
AK VS AK
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has a post-credit scene ft. Hrithik Roshan. Also, Ashutosh Rana, who played the father of Deepika Padukone in Fighter, features as Colonel Luthra in the spy action drama. Available on Prime Video
Tiger 3
Kaabil is an action love story. The movie had some beautiful songs, however, Hrithik Roshan’s performance stole the show. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Kaabil
It is a family entertainer starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as the parents of Varun Dhawan while Kiara Advani plays his partner in the movie. Available on Prime Video
Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Padmaavat
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is known for its grand scale, stellar performances, and evergreen music. The Deepika Padukone starrer is streaming on Prime Video