10 Movies that released during the pandemic July 09, 2021
Gulabo Sitabo
Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana was released on an OTT platform on June 12, 2020
Shakuntala Devi
Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon casting Vidya Balan as the lead character released on an OTT platform on July 31, 2020
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi Kapoor as the lead character and was released on an OTT platform on August 12, 2020
Sadak 2
Sadak 2 is a Mahesh Bhatt directorial casting Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the lead characters that was released on an OTT platform on August 28, 2020
Dil Bechara
Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara cast Sanjana Sanghi and late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead characters that released on an OTT platform on July 24, 2020
Laxmii
A remake of the Telugu language movie, Kanchana, Laxmii is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar as the lead characters, released on an OTT platform on November 9, 2020
Ludo
Ludo is a multi-directorial and multi-starrer drama movie that was released on an OTT platform on November 12, 2020
Khaali Peeli
Maqbool Khan’s directorial, Khaali Peeli cast Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter as the lead characters and was released on an OTT platform on October 2, 2020
Lootcase
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase cast Rasika Dugal and Kunal Kemmu as the lead characters and was released on an OTT platform on July 31, 2020
Coolie No 1
Coolie No 1 is the remake of David Dhawan’s romantic comedy-drama with the same name casting Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles that was released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020
