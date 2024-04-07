10 movies revolving around Children

Starring Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra, this heartwarming human drama revolves around a mute Pakistani girl who goes missing in India
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chillar Party follows eight kids who fight for a stray dog when a politician plans to remove them from society
Chillar Party
Based on the life of Budhia Singh, the world's youngest marathon runner, who ran an astonishing 48 marathons at the tender age of five
Budhia Singh: Born To Run
Selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, this Pan Nalin directorial explores a 9-year-old boy's captivating journey into the world of cinema and filmmaking
Chhello Show
Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Karan Johar, this teen-drama film tells the endearing story of self-acceptance, focusing on a 14-year-old girl who struggles with being overweight
Gippi
A cinema-loving 10-year-old girl and her young blind brother embark on a trek to meet Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan, hoping for his help in getting the boy an eye operation
Dhanak
Exploring the themes of dyslexia and parenting, this must-watch film is directed by Aamir Khan and offers a poignant look at the challenges faced by children with learning difficulties
Taare Zameen Par
One of the most popular children's films in India, Bhootnath revolves around a kid and his spirit friend, played by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan
Bhootnath
Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, I Am Kalam follows a young boy who dreams of meeting President APJ Abdul Kalam and aspires to become like him, while the movie sheds light on the harsh realities of India's education system
I Am Kalam
Guthlee Ladoo
This powerful story centers on a sweeper's son who yearns to study but faces numerous hurdles due to his low caste status