Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

april 07, 2024

10 movies revolving around Children


Starring Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra, this heartwarming human drama revolves around a mute Pakistani girl who goes missing in India

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

image source- IMDB

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chillar Party follows eight kids who fight for a stray dog when a politician plans to remove them from society

image source- IMDB

 Chillar Party

Based on the life of Budhia Singh, the world's youngest marathon runner, who ran an astonishing 48 marathons at the tender age of five

image source- IMDB

 Budhia Singh: Born To Run

Selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, this Pan Nalin directorial explores a 9-year-old boy's captivating journey into the world of cinema and filmmaking

Chhello Show

image source- IMDB

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Karan Johar, this teen-drama film tells the endearing story of self-acceptance, focusing on a 14-year-old girl who struggles with being overweight

Gippi

image source- IMDB

A cinema-loving 10-year-old girl and her young blind brother embark on a trek to meet Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan, hoping for his help in getting the boy an eye operation

Dhanak

image source- IMDB

Exploring the themes of dyslexia and parenting, this must-watch film is directed by Aamir Khan and offers a poignant look at the challenges faced by children with learning difficulties

 Taare Zameen Par

image source- IMDB

One of the most popular children's films in India, Bhootnath revolves around a kid and his spirit friend, played by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Bhootnath

image source- IMDB

Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, I Am Kalam follows a young boy who dreams of meeting President APJ Abdul Kalam and aspires to become like him, while the movie sheds light on the harsh realities of India's education system

 I Am Kalam

image source- IMDB

Guthlee Ladoo

image source- IMDB

This powerful story centers on a sweeper's son who yearns to study but faces numerous hurdles due to his low caste status

