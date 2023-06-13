Heading 3
JUNE 13, 2023
10 movies that turn 10 in 2023
The chemistry between Meenama and Rahul was fun to watch and the film completes a decade. Chennai Express features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
Image : Rohit Shetty’s Instagram
Chennai Express
The part 3 of the sequel was not a disappointment and kept the audience thrilled till the end
Image : YRF’s website
Dhoom 3
The sci-fi film starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Vivek Oberoi was a massive blockbuster
Krrish 3
Imahe : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The most loved comfort movie turned ten and the team surprised its fans with an unexpected reunion
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image : Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela
Image : Bhansali Productions Instagram
The tragic love story story of Ram and Leela inspired by Romeo and Juliet turns 10 this year
Image : Pinkvilla
Aashiqui 2
The Life Changing Film That Got The Stars Shraddha Kapoor And Adtya Roy Kapur To Limelight
This heartwarming film starring Nimrat Kaur and late actor Irrfan Khan turned 10
The Lunchbox
Image : Nimrat Kaur
Kai Po Che!
Image : Abhishek Kapoor’s Instagram
The debut film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a commercial success. It also featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image : Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
The biopic of the ace runner Milkha Singh starring Farhan Akhtar completed 10 years
Image : Varun Sharma’s Instagram
This film has entertained everyone and is gearing up for the releases of its 3rd part
Fukrey
