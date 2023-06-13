Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 13, 2023

10 movies that turn 10 in 2023

The chemistry between Meenama and Rahul was fun to watch and the film completes a decade. Chennai Express features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Image : Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

Chennai Express

The part 3 of the sequel was not a disappointment and kept the audience thrilled till the end

Image : YRF’s website

Dhoom 3

The sci-fi film starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Vivek Oberoi was a massive blockbuster

Krrish 3

Imahe : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The most loved comfort movie turned ten and the team surprised its fans with an unexpected reunion 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image : Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela

Image : Bhansali Productions Instagram

The tragic love story story of Ram and Leela inspired by Romeo and Juliet turns 10 this year

Image : Pinkvilla

Aashiqui 2

The Life Changing Film That Got The Stars Shraddha Kapoor And Adtya Roy Kapur To Limelight

This heartwarming film starring Nimrat Kaur and late actor Irrfan Khan turned 10

The Lunchbox

Image : Nimrat Kaur

Kai Po Che!

Image : Abhishek Kapoor’s Instagram

The debut film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a commercial success. It also featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image : Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

The biopic of the ace runner Milkha Singh starring Farhan Akhtar completed 10 years

Image : Varun Sharma’s Instagram

This film has entertained everyone and is gearing up for the releases of its 3rd part

Fukrey

