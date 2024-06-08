10 Movies that will make you cry with laughter

- Follow the misadventures of four friends as they embark on a wild bachelor party weekend in Las Vegas, leading to hilarious and outrageous situations
"The Hangover" (2009)
- Join high school best friends Seth and Evan on a quest to buy alcohol for a party, resulting in a series of comedic mishaps and coming-of-age moments
"Superbad" (2007)
- Witness the comedic chaos that ensues when Annie, a down-on-her-luck maid of honor, tries to keep her best friend's wedding on track amidst personal and professional struggles
"Bridesmaids" (2011)
- Laugh along with Ron Burgundy, San Diego's top-rated newsman, and his eccentric news team as they navigate the competitive world of broadcast journalism in the 1970s
"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)
- Join dim-witted best friends Lloyd and Harry on a cross-country journey to return a briefcase to its owner, encountering absurd and hilarious obstacles along the way
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
- Watch as two middle-aged, unemployed step brothers, Brennan and Dale, are forced to live together, leading to outrageous rivalry and unexpected bonding moments
"Step Brothers" (2008)
- Laugh along with Detective Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter as they team up to solve a kidnapping case in Los Angeles, blending action-packed sequences with comedic banter and cultural clashes
"Rush Hour" (1998)
- Join the misfit members of the Barden Bellas, an all-female a cappella group, as they compete against rival teams and navigate friendship, love, and musical rivalry
"Pitch Perfect" (2012)
- Enjoy the comedic chaos as Viola, disguised as her twin brother, joins a boys' soccer team and navigates the challenges of love, identity, and high school in this hilarious modern twist on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.
"She's the Man" (2006)
"21 Jump Street" (2012)
- Follow two hapless police officers who go undercover as high school students to bust a drug ring, leading to hilarious antics and unexpected friendships in this action-packed comedy