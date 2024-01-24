Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 movies to watch on Republic Day
Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, this movie will give you a sense of pride for being an Indian. It is based on a real-life rescue mission
Airlift
Image: IMDb
This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is very underrated, although considered among his best movies. Swades was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar
Image: IMDb
Swades
Another Ashutosh Gowarikar movie starring Aamir Khan in lead, Lagaan is a masterpiece set in the times of British rule in India
Image: IMDb
Lagaan
It is considered among the best sports movies of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan played a Hockey coach in the movie and nailed his part with brilliance
Chak De India
Image: IMDb
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is about few young lads who decides to go against the system and fight for country’s betterment
Rang De Basanti
Image: IMDb
Vicky Kaushal gave one of the best performances in this movie. It is the biographical drama of Udham Singh
Sardar Udham
Image: IMDb
Based on the real-life airstrike on Pakistan, this movie stars Vicky Kaushal in lead. It is his first Super-Hit film
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Image: IMDb
It is a cult-classic military war drama starring Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty and others. A sequel of Border is on the cards with Sunny Deol
Border
Image: IMDb
Shershaah
Image: IMDb
Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is a biographical war drama set in Kargil war against Pakistan
Fighter
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is releasing this weekend in cinemas. The aerial action drama is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will be a perfect pick if you want to visit the theater this Republic day
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.