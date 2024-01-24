Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 movies to watch on Republic Day

Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, this movie will give you a sense of pride for being an Indian. It is based on a real-life rescue mission 

Airlift

Image: IMDb

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is very underrated, although considered among his best movies. Swades was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar 

Image: IMDb

Swades

Another Ashutosh Gowarikar movie starring Aamir Khan in lead, Lagaan is a masterpiece set in the times of British rule in India 

Image: IMDb

Lagaan

It is considered among the best sports movies of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan played a Hockey coach in the movie and nailed his part with brilliance

Chak De India

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is about few young lads who decides to go against the system and fight for country’s betterment 

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal gave one of the best performances in this movie. It is the biographical drama of Udham Singh 

Sardar Udham

Image: IMDb

Based on the real-life airstrike on Pakistan, this movie stars Vicky Kaushal in lead. It is his first Super-Hit film

 Uri: The Surgical Strike

Image: IMDb

It is a cult-classic military war drama starring Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty and others. A sequel of Border is on the cards with Sunny Deol 

Border

Image: IMDb

Shershaah

Image: IMDb

Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is a biographical war drama set in Kargil war against Pakistan 

Fighter

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is releasing this weekend in cinemas. The aerial action drama is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will be a perfect pick if you want to visit the theater this Republic day 

