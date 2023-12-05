Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 05, 2023
10 movies to watch with family
This is heartwarming story about a dyslexic child and his art teacher
Taare Zameen Par
Based on a true story, it follows the journey of two wrestler sisters and their father
Dangal
A sports film set during the British colonial era in India, where a group of villagers challenges the British to a cricket match
Lagaan
A comedy-motivational movie challenges the traditional Indian education system
3 Idiots
A classic family drama revolving around love, relationships, and values within a joint family
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
This film portrays the complexities of a joint family and the values they uphold in times of joy and sorrow
Hum Saath-Saath Hain
This is a heartwarming comedy film about the relationship between a father and his independent daughter
Piku
This movie follows a tale of parents who are left uncared for by their children and how they manage to live their lives with dignity
Baghban
Dil Dhadakne Do
A film exploring the complexities within a rich Punjabi family on a cruise trip, addressing issues of marriage, love, and societal expectations
The film revolves around a love story focusing on traditional Indian values and the journey of a couple as they prepare for marriage
Vivaah
