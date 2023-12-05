Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 05, 2023

10 movies to watch with family

This is heartwarming story about a dyslexic child and his art teacher

Taare Zameen Par

Based on a true story, it follows the journey of two wrestler sisters and their father

Dangal 

A sports film set during the British colonial era in India, where a group of villagers challenges the British to a cricket match

Lagaan 

A comedy-motivational movie challenges the traditional Indian education system

 3 Idiots 

A classic family drama revolving around love, relationships, and values within a joint family

 Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 

This film portrays the complexities of a joint family and the values they uphold in times of joy and sorrow

Hum Saath-Saath Hain 

This is a heartwarming comedy film about the relationship between a father and his independent daughter

Piku 

This movie follows a tale of parents who are left uncared for by their children and how they manage to live their lives with dignity

Baghban 

Dil Dhadakne Do 

A film exploring the complexities within a rich Punjabi family on a cruise trip, addressing issues of marriage, love, and societal expectations

The film revolves around a love story focusing on traditional Indian values and the journey of a couple as they prepare for marriage

Vivaah 

