mAY 25, 2023
10 movies to watch with your girlfriend
The film is full of emotions and showcases a classic love story.. It stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
Aashiqui 2
Image : Pinkvilla
Image : Pinkvilla
The romantic comedy film when a bubbly girl meets a depressed businessman during train travel and their journey turns interesting. The films stars Kareena Japoor and Shahid kapoor
Jab We Met
Image : Pinkvilla
When a shy boy falls in love with an extrovert girl and their life turns into a roller coaster ride. It is a must watch for couple and won't leave you bored
Tanu Weds Manu
Image : Pinkvilla
The Ayan Mukheji Directorial has everyone’s hearts. The film focuses on the bond between 4 friends who go on a trip. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Image : Pinkvilla
The film about heartbreaks and unconditional love starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. The story is about one-sided love
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image : Pinkvilla
The beautiful movie about a girl's fantasy of marrying a prince charming stars Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor
Khoobsurat
Image : Pinkvilla
A passionate lovestory of two individuals who hail from rival families. The storyline is amazing and stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela
Image : Pinkvilla
A very emotional and at the same time difficult story-perfectly addresses the struggles of the heart and soul. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Tamasha
Image : Pinkvilla
The 2012 movie shows a love triangle between two best friends and a man. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty
Cocktail
Image : Pinkvilla
Stepping out of ancient legends set in modern-day Kashmir, Laila Majnu confronts issues affecting today's youth. A passionate love story develops as they chat with their hostile families
Laila Majnu
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.