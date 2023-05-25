Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 25, 2023

10 movies to watch with your girlfriend

The film is full of emotions and showcases a classic love story.. It stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Aashiqui 2

Image : Pinkvilla

Image : Pinkvilla

The romantic comedy film when a bubbly girl meets a depressed businessman during train travel and their journey turns interesting. The films stars Kareena Japoor and Shahid kapoor

Jab We Met

Image : Pinkvilla

When a shy boy falls in love with an extrovert girl and their life turns into a roller coaster ride. It is a must watch for couple and won't leave you bored

Tanu Weds Manu

Image : Pinkvilla

The Ayan Mukheji Directorial has everyone’s hearts. The film focuses on the bond between 4 friends who go on a trip. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin. 

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Image : Pinkvilla

The film about heartbreaks and unconditional love starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. The story is about one-sided love

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image : Pinkvilla

The beautiful movie about a girl's fantasy of marrying a prince charming stars Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor

Khoobsurat

Image : Pinkvilla

A passionate lovestory of two individuals who hail from rival families. The storyline is amazing and stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

Image : Pinkvilla

A very emotional and at the same time difficult story-perfectly addresses the struggles of the heart and soul. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Tamasha

Image : Pinkvilla

The 2012 movie shows a love triangle between two best friends and a man. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty

Cocktail

Image : Pinkvilla

Stepping out of ancient legends set in modern-day Kashmir, Laila Majnu confronts issues affecting today's youth. A passionate love story develops as they chat with their hostile families

Laila Majnu

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here