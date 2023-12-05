Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 05, 2023
10 Movies where Akshay Kumar played cop
Akshay Kumar is one of the faces of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Introduced in Simmba and later appeared in Sooryavanshi, Akki is next doing a cameo in Singham Again
Cop Universe
Images: IMDB
Akshay Kumar played the dual roles of a cop and a thief in the mass action drama Rowdy Rathore
Images: IMDB
Rowdy Rathore
The actor also played the police officer in a comedy-drama, Khiladi 786
Khiladi 786
Images: IMDB
Akshay Kumar was last seen in a police uniform in Cuttputli, the Hindi remake of Ratsasan
Cuttputli
Images: IMDB
He played a cop role in a multi-starrer, Khakee. The film was hugely appreciated
Khakee
Images: IMDB
The actor donned the role of a police officer in Aan- Men At Work. It was a multi-starrer action-drama
Aan- Men At Work
Images: IMDB
Earlier in his career, Akshay Kumar had teamed up with Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Akshay played the cop role in the film
Main Khiladi Tu Anari
Images: IMDB
The actor was also seen playing the cop role in Tu Chor Main Sipahi, also starring Saif Ali Khan
Tu Chor Main Sipahi
Images: IMDB
Mohra
Images: IMDB
Mohra was another blockbuster film from the 90s where Akshay donned the cop role
It was the first movie where the actor donned the police uniform
Kaayda Kanoon
Images: IMDB
