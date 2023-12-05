Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

 December 05, 2023

10 Movies where Akshay Kumar played cop

Akshay Kumar is one of the faces of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Introduced in Simmba and later appeared in Sooryavanshi, Akki is next doing a cameo in Singham Again 

Cop Universe

Images: IMDB

Akshay Kumar played the dual roles of a cop and a thief in the mass action drama Rowdy Rathore

Images: IMDB

 Rowdy Rathore

The actor also played the police officer in a comedy-drama, Khiladi 786

Khiladi 786

Images: IMDB

Akshay Kumar was last seen in a police uniform in Cuttputli, the Hindi remake of Ratsasan

Cuttputli

Images: IMDB

He played a cop role in a multi-starrer, Khakee. The film was hugely appreciated 

Khakee

Images: IMDB

The actor donned the role of a police officer in Aan- Men At Work. It was a multi-starrer action-drama

Aan- Men At Work

Images: IMDB

Earlier in his career, Akshay Kumar had teamed up with Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Akshay played the cop role in the film

 Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Images: IMDB

The actor was also seen playing the cop role in Tu Chor Main Sipahi, also starring Saif Ali Khan 

Tu Chor Main Sipahi

Images: IMDB

 Mohra

Images: IMDB

Mohra was another blockbuster film from the 90s where Akshay donned the cop role

It was the first movie where the actor donned the police uniform 

Kaayda Kanoon

Images: IMDB

