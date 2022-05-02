Entertainment

10 Movies where Delhi was main character

Rockstar

Image: IMDb

Every student dreams of exploring Delhi University’s North Campus. Many movies have been shot in DU. Rockstar’s major chunk of shooting was at Hindu College and St. Stephen’s College

Chandni Chowk is Delhi’s pride. Hindi Medium, one of Irrfan’s most entertaining works, gave us a taste of both rustic Old Delhi and beautiful South Delhi

Image: IMDb

Hindi Medium

Talking about Old Delhi, how can we forget this beauty? From ‘Masakali’ to Delhi metros, the movie captured the essence of this city beautifully

Delhi 6

Image: IMDb

Now, if you want to get a taste of West Delhi, this movie is your go-to. Also, did you know that Ranveer’s 1st appearance in the movie was shot at Hansraj College, DU?

Image: IMDb

Band Baaja Baaraat

Image: IMDb

Delhi is always the best place to start your road trips from. If you want inspiration for road trips from Delhi, Piku might be your best friend

Piku

Image: IMDb

College life in a college in Delhi is fascinating. This movie gives an exaggerated version of one and also gives glimpses of some of the most gorgeous campuses in Delhi

Kabir Singh

Image: IMDb

This heartwarming movie was made for Delhi - hub of all religions and people from all walks of life. The movie's message fit beautifully with the multiculturality of the capital city

PK

Image: IMDb

Do Dooni Chaar took us inside the house of a middle class family in Delhi and their daily routine. We saw glimpses of Lajpat Nagar in the movie

Do Dooni Chaar

Image: IMDb

While a chunk of the movie was also shot abroad, the flashback story was all filmed in Old Delhi and we just have to say - ‘Uski toh kuch baat hi aur thi!’

Love Aaj Kal

Image: IMDb

Remember that iconic scene where Rancho proved to Pia that Suhas was not a good guy by lying about losing her watch? Yup, that scene was all about Connaught Place

3 Idiots

