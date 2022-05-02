Entertainment
Sampriti
MAY 03, 2022
10 Movies where Delhi was main character
Rockstar
Every student dreams of exploring Delhi University’s North Campus. Many movies have been shot in DU. Rockstar’s major chunk of shooting was at Hindu College and St. Stephen’s College
Chandni Chowk is Delhi’s pride. Hindi Medium, one of Irrfan’s most entertaining works, gave us a taste of both rustic Old Delhi and beautiful South Delhi
Hindi Medium
Talking about Old Delhi, how can we forget this beauty? From ‘Masakali’ to Delhi metros, the movie captured the essence of this city beautifully
Delhi 6
Now, if you want to get a taste of West Delhi, this movie is your go-to. Also, did you know that Ranveer’s 1st appearance in the movie was shot at Hansraj College, DU?
Band Baaja Baaraat
Delhi is always the best place to start your road trips from. If you want inspiration for road trips from Delhi, Piku might be your best friend
Piku
College life in a college in Delhi is fascinating. This movie gives an exaggerated version of one and also gives glimpses of some of the most gorgeous campuses in Delhi
Kabir Singh
This heartwarming movie was made for Delhi - hub of all religions and people from all walks of life. The movie's message fit beautifully with the multiculturality of the capital city
PK
Do Dooni Chaar took us inside the house of a middle class family in Delhi and their daily routine. We saw glimpses of Lajpat Nagar in the movie
Do Dooni Chaar
While a chunk of the movie was also shot abroad, the flashback story was all filmed in Old Delhi and we just have to say - ‘Uski toh kuch baat hi aur thi!’
Love Aaj Kal
Remember that iconic scene where Rancho proved to Pia that Suhas was not a good guy by lying about losing her watch? Yup, that scene was all about Connaught Place
3 Idiots
