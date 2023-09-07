Heading 3

september 07, 2023

10 Movies where SRK played double roles

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been released in theaters and audiences are going berserk for his performance in double roles. Here are the other movies where the actor was seen in dual roles

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan played double roles in Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate. He was seen as a naive chef and a criminal doppelganger. It was a sleeper hit

Duplicate

Paheli is a story of a ghost who falls in love with a newlywed. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of both the ghost and the husband to Rani Mukerji’s character

Paheli

The Don franchise features SRK playing double roles. One of his characters was an innocent common man while the other one was a ruthless don. Don 3 has been announced with Ranveer Singh in the lead

Don

Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om featured a concept of rebirth. Shah Rukh Khan played a struggling junior artist, Om Makhija and a superstar, Om Kapoor in the film

Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles of Raj and Surinder Suri to woo his own wife in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. It was Anushka Sharma's debut film

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

In 2011 released Ra.One, SRK did double roles. One being a virtual game designer and the other being a virtual superhero, G.One who comes into the real world to fight with Ra.One, a virtual game supervillain

Ra.One 

Karan Arjun featured the concept of rebirth. It featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers in two different timelines

Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh is seen as a father, a millionaire named Gopal Mayur and his son Hari Mayur. 

English Babu Desi Mem

Before Jawan, it was Fan when the actor played two roles of a Superstar and a mad fan. The film bombed at the box office but won over Srkians with time

Fan

