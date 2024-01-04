Heading 3
January 04, 2024
10 Movies with One-day storyline
With Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film has a gripping storyline that takes place in a span of one day
A Wednesday
Starring Anushka Sharma, this riveting thriller unfolds its intriguing story in a day and offers unexpected twists and turns
NH 10
Regarded as one of the best films in Malayalam industry, Jallikattu offers an exceptional cinematic experience
Jallikattu
It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that provides enough thrills. With Karthi in a mass avatar, Kaithi’s one-day story is a feast for action lovers
Kaithi
Falling in the genre of romance, the film is all about two former lovers who meet each other at their reunion party, thereby delivering emotions
96
The film takes viewers into the tale of the rivalry of twin brothers over the course of a single day. It is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj
Kaminey: The Scoundrels
An adaptation of the French film Sleepless Nights, the movie stars Kamal Haasan as an IRS officer. It was later remade in Hindi as Bloody Daddy
Thoongaa Vanam
This Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol starrer delves into the unexpected changes in their lives after the two miss the last local train at Kurla station
Ek Chalis Ki Last Local
Vidiyum Munn
It is a story of a prostitute trying to rescue a 12-year-old girl from getting entangled in the vicious web of prostitution
A Tamil-language thriller shows how a man seeks revenge in 24 hours for his wife’s death by killing a billionaire who raped and murdered her
24 Mani Neram
