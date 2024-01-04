Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 04, 2024

10 Movies with One-day storyline

With Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film has a gripping storyline that takes place in a span of one day

A Wednesday

Image: IMDb

Starring Anushka Sharma, this riveting thriller unfolds its intriguing story in a day and offers unexpected twists and turns 

Image: IMDb

NH 10

Regarded as one of the best films in Malayalam industry, Jallikattu offers an exceptional cinematic experience

Jallikattu

Image: IMDb

It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that provides enough thrills. With Karthi in a mass avatar, Kaithi’s one-day story is a feast for action lovers

Kaithi

Image: IMDb

Falling in the genre of romance, the film is all about two former lovers who meet each other at their reunion party, thereby delivering emotions

96

Image: IMDb

The film takes viewers into the tale of the rivalry of twin brothers over the course of a single day. It is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

Image: IMDb

An adaptation of the French film Sleepless Nights, the movie stars Kamal Haasan as an IRS officer. It was later remade in Hindi as Bloody Daddy

Thoongaa Vanam

Image: IMDb

This Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol starrer delves into the unexpected changes in their lives after the two miss the last local train at Kurla station

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

Image: IMDb

Vidiyum Munn

Image: IMDb

It is a story of a prostitute trying to rescue a 12-year-old girl from getting entangled in the vicious web of prostitution

A Tamil-language thriller shows how a man seeks revenge in 24 hours for his wife’s death by killing a billionaire who raped and murdered her

24 Mani Neram

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here