10 Movies with unpredictable climax

The Malayalam movie Drishyam franchise is the one movie that has formed a cult status over the years. The movie is known for brilliant writing and mind-blowing climax
Drishyam franchise
Image: IMDb
Vidya Balan's Kahani is a spy-thriller that leaves you awestruck with its climax
Image: IMDb
Kahaani
The latest addition to the list is Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja. The Tamil movie is a revenge drama that follows the non-linear way of screenwriting. The climax will leave you spellbound at the end
Image: IMDb
Maharaja
Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is another brilliant movie where you can't guess what's coming next! Its climax is very unpredictable and mysterious
Andhadhun
Image: IMDb
Tamil crime-thriller Ratsasan is considered a masterpiece. The movie keeps you hooked till the very end and leaves you in awe of its writing in the climax
Raatchasan
Image: IMDb
Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun is a thriller drama that can give you chills with its haunting and unpredictable climax
Kaun?
Image: IMDb
The Malayalam movie Iratta starring Joju George in dual roles is best known for its writing. The movie leaves you spellbound with twists and turns by the end of the movie
Iratta
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan's Talaash is an investigative drama that has such an unpredictable climax that you will be in shock
Talaash
Image: IMDb
It is a psychological thriller that twists your mind and forces you to focus on what is exactly happening!
Karthik Calling Karthik
Image: IMDb
Ugly
Image: IMDb
Anurag Kashyap's Ugly is an underrated gem that boasts of some brilliant performances and unpredictable dark writing