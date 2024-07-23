Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 23, 2024

10 Movies with unpredictable climax


The Malayalam movie Drishyam franchise is the one movie that has formed a cult status over the years. The movie is known for brilliant writing and mind-blowing climax 

Drishyam franchise

Image: IMDb

Vidya Balan's Kahani is a spy-thriller that leaves you awestruck with its climax 

Image: IMDb

Kahaani

The latest addition to the list is Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja. The Tamil movie is a revenge drama that follows the non-linear way of screenwriting. The climax will leave you spellbound at the end 

Image: IMDb

Maharaja

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is another brilliant movie where you can't guess what's coming next! Its climax is very unpredictable and mysterious

Andhadhun

Image: IMDb

Tamil crime-thriller Ratsasan is considered a masterpiece. The movie keeps you hooked till the very end and leaves you in awe of its writing in the climax 

Raatchasan

Image: IMDb

Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun is a thriller drama that can give you chills with its haunting and unpredictable climax 

Kaun?

Image: IMDb

The Malayalam movie Iratta starring Joju George in dual roles is best known for its writing. The movie leaves you spellbound with twists and turns by the end of the movie

Iratta

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan's Talaash is an investigative drama that has such an unpredictable climax that you will be in shock 

Talaash

Image: IMDb

It is a psychological thriller that twists your mind and forces you to focus on what is exactly happening! 

Karthik Calling Karthik

Image: IMDb

Ugly

Image: IMDb

Anurag Kashyap's Ugly is an underrated gem that boasts of some brilliant performances and unpredictable dark writing

