10 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Based on Wattpad Stories
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
Prime Video’s most-watched original international romantic drama of 2023, My Fault, is based on the Wattpad novel by Mercedes Ron.
My Fault (2023)
A college romance goes dark and stalker-ish in this film adapted from Anna Todd's viral Harry Styles fanfiction sensation.
After (2019)
High school BFFs are thrust into drama when a secret love affair violates their friendship agreement. The Kissing Booth is based on the Wattpad story by Beth Reekles.
The Kissing Booth (2018)
Based on A Través de Mi Ventana by Ariana Godoy, forbidden love occurs when a reclusive teenager falls for her dark, brooding neighbor in this movie.
Through My Window (2022)
The sequel intensifies as emotional drama erupts when love and jealousy put Hardin and Tessa's tenuous relationship to the test
After We Collided (2020)
Perfect Addiction is a movie adaptation of a popular Wattpad story by Claudia Tan, where an MMA coach seeks revenge on her cheating boyfriend.
Perfect Addiction (2023)
Originating from a Wattpad novel written by an anonymous teen, B.A.B.E., this latest Netflix film employs the classic bodyguard romance trope.
Bad Influence (2025)
This romantic comedy, following the opposite attracts trope film, is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Thorne, and stars Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell in the lead roles.
The Hating Game (2021)
Adapted from a Wattpad novel by Kate Marchant, which she began writing as a 15-year-old in 2012, this drama explores a budding romance between a girl who nearly drowns and a small-town lifeguard who rescues her.
Float (2023)
Your Fault is the second installment of the Spanish film series based on the Wattpad novels by Mercedes Ron.