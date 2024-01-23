Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
10 Much-anticipated movies of 2024
The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is about a man on his mission to save the country
Fighter
IMAGE SOURCE- imdb
The Anees Bazmee movie will be starring Kartik Aaryan as the lead after the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The plot is under wraps
Image source- kartikaaryan instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
A romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Winget, Pankaj Rajput, and Shivam Gaur
Image source- kartikaaryan instagram
Aashiqui 3
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is an upcoming Telugu action film and sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa 2: The Rule
IMAGE SOURCE- imdb
In the second half of 2024, this new-released film will feature an extraordinary trio of cop characters, set to fight against national threats
Singham Again
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action-packed movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to release worldwide on Eid 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image source- @akshaykumar Twitter
The filming of Stree 2 has started, and this time the message is not 'O Stree, come tomorrow' but 'O Stree, please protect us'
Stree 2
Image: IMDb
In this action thriller Sidharth Malhotra returns as a soldier after Shershaah, tasked with rescuing hijacked plane passengers
Yodha
Image: IMDb
The film continues the popular 'Welcome' franchise, offering an exciting family entertainer with 24 actors in one film
Welcome to the Jungle
Image: IMDb
Sitaare Zameen Par
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan reveals his upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par,' sharing a theme similar to 'Taare Zameen Par'
