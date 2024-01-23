Heading 3

10 Much-anticipated movies of 2024

The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is about a man on his mission to save the country

Fighter

IMAGE SOURCE- imdb

The Anees Bazmee movie will be starring Kartik Aaryan as the lead after the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The plot is under wraps

Image source- kartikaaryan instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

A romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Winget, Pankaj Rajput, and Shivam Gaur

Image source- kartikaaryan instagram

Aashiqui 3

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is an upcoming Telugu action film and sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2: The Rule

IMAGE SOURCE- imdb

In the second half of 2024, this new-released film will feature an extraordinary trio of cop characters, set to fight against national threats

Singham Again

 Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action-packed movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to release worldwide on Eid 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image source- @akshaykumar Twitter

The filming of Stree 2 has started, and this time the message is not 'O Stree, come tomorrow' but 'O Stree, please protect us'

Stree 2

 Image: IMDb

In this action thriller Sidharth Malhotra returns as a soldier after Shershaah, tasked with rescuing hijacked plane passengers

Yodha

 Image: IMDb

The film continues the popular 'Welcome' franchise, offering an exciting family entertainer with 24 actors in one film 

Welcome to the Jungle

 Image: IMDb

Sitaare Zameen Par

 Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan reveals his upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par,' sharing a theme similar to 'Taare Zameen Par'

