10 mushy K-pop tunes that will melt your heart
Pujya Doss
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - Blueming
IU's sweet vocals and whimsical instrumentals create a charming atmosphere. The track from LOEN Entertainment is a delightful journey through the colors of blooming emotions.
Jimin's soothing voice shines in this dreamy ballad. Big Hit Entertainment delivers a soft masterpiece, capturing the essence of serendipitous moments.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Serendipity (Jimin Solo)
EXO's velvety harmonies and heartfelt lyrics make this winter ballad a timeless favorite. The song, under SM Entertainment, is a comforting embrace for the soul.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - For Life
Taeyeon's emotive vocals and the gentle rain-inspired melody create a calming ambience. This SM Entertainment track is a soft lullaby that soothes the heart.
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon - Rain
GOT7's tender vocals and heartwarming lyrics convey the magic of love. JYP Entertainment delivers a soft anthem that captures the essence of miracles in everyday moments.
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Miracle
Red Velvet's smooth vocals and sultry vibes make this R&B-infused track a relaxing experience. SM Entertainment provides a perfect blend of sophistication and serenity.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Automatic
AKMU's acoustic brilliance and emotional lyrics create a soft ballad. Under YG Entertainment, this song is a heartfelt exploration of love and heartbreak.
AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
Image: YG Entertainment
Mamamoo's soulful voices and mellow instrumentals capture the essence of a gentle wind. The RBW track is a soft journey through the changing seasons of emotions.
Image: RBW
Mamamoo - Wind Flower
DAY6's soft rock sound and heartfelt lyrics explore the nuances of love. JYP Entertainment delivers a soothing melody that resonates with the tenderness of affection.
DAY6 - When You Love Someone
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT DREAM's youthful vocals create a warm and comforting ambiance. This feel-good track from SM Entertainment is a soft invitation to share moments of joy and connection.
NCT DREAM - Candle Light
Image: SM Entertainment