april 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 mushy K-pop tunes that will melt your heart

Pujya Doss

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU - Blueming

IU's sweet vocals and whimsical instrumentals create a charming atmosphere. The track from LOEN Entertainment is a delightful journey through the colors of blooming emotions.

Jimin's soothing voice shines in this dreamy ballad. Big Hit Entertainment delivers a soft masterpiece, capturing the essence of serendipitous moments.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Serendipity (Jimin Solo)

EXO's velvety harmonies and heartfelt lyrics make this winter ballad a timeless favorite. The song, under SM Entertainment, is a comforting embrace for the soul.

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - For Life

Taeyeon's emotive vocals and the gentle rain-inspired melody create a calming ambience. This SM Entertainment track is a soft lullaby that soothes the heart.

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon - Rain

GOT7's tender vocals and heartwarming lyrics convey the magic of love. JYP Entertainment delivers a soft anthem that captures the essence of miracles in everyday moments.

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Miracle

Red Velvet's smooth vocals and sultry vibes make this R&B-infused track a relaxing experience. SM Entertainment provides a perfect blend of sophistication and serenity.

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Automatic

AKMU's acoustic brilliance and emotional lyrics create a soft ballad. Under YG Entertainment, this song is a heartfelt exploration of love and heartbreak.

AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love

Image: YG Entertainment

Mamamoo's soulful voices and mellow instrumentals capture the essence of a gentle wind. The RBW track is a soft journey through the changing seasons of emotions.

Image: RBW

Mamamoo - Wind Flower

DAY6's soft rock sound and heartfelt lyrics explore the nuances of love. JYP Entertainment delivers a soothing melody that resonates with the tenderness of affection.

DAY6 - When You Love Someone

Image: JYP Entertainment

NCT DREAM's youthful vocals create a warm and comforting ambiance. This feel-good track from SM Entertainment is a soft invitation to share moments of joy and connection.

NCT DREAM - Candle Light

Image: SM Entertainment

