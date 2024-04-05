Heading 3

APRIL 05, 2024

10 musical films to watch before Chamkila


Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Aashiqui 2 is a heart-wrenching story of two Singers who fell in love with each other 

Aashiqui 2

Image: IMDb

Rockstar is considered one of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor played a singer in the movie and nailed his character with perfection 

Image: IMDb

Rockstar

Aamir Khan's production venture Secret Superstar is the story of a young girl who wants to become a Singer against the will of his father 

Image: IMDb

Secret Superstar

It is an underrated movie that stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie explored the themes of friendship, jealousy, and stardom among two childhood friends who are now turned Singers 

London Dreams

Image: IMDb

Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On has two parts. It is the story of a musical band and their journey 

Rock On!

Image: IMDb

It is a family romantic drama produced by Sooraj Barjatya. The story follows the musical journey of two lovers who decide to tie the knot with each other after fulfilling family responsibilities

Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

Image: IMDb

It is a tragic musical drama exploring the themes of love, jealousy and mental health in the early 30's of the Indian musical industry 

Qala

Image: IMDb

Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, Jaan-E-Mann is a musical romantic drama that follows the journey of a failed actor 

Jaan-E-Mann

Image: IMDb

Gully Boy

Image: IMDb

It is considered one of Ranveer Singh's best movies. The actor played a rapper in the movie and nailed his performance with brilliance 

Image: IMDb

It is an upcoming musical drama that explores the life of the Punjabi popular singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will be released on Netflix on April 12

Chamkila

