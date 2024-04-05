10 musical films to watch before Chamkila

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Aashiqui 2 is a heart-wrenching story of two Singers who fell in love with each other
Aashiqui 2
Rockstar is considered one of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor played a singer in the movie and nailed his character with perfection
Rockstar
Aamir Khan's production venture Secret Superstar is the story of a young girl who wants to become a Singer against the will of his father
Secret Superstar
It is an underrated movie that stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie explored the themes of friendship, jealousy, and stardom among two childhood friends who are now turned Singers
London Dreams
Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On has two parts. It is the story of a musical band and their journey
Rock On!
It is a family romantic drama produced by Sooraj Barjatya. The story follows the musical journey of two lovers who decide to tie the knot with each other after fulfilling family responsibilities
Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi
It is a tragic musical drama exploring the themes of love, jealousy and mental health in the early 30's of the Indian musical industry
Qala
Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, Jaan-E-Mann is a musical romantic drama that follows the journey of a failed actor
Jaan-E-Mann
Gully Boy
It is considered one of Ranveer Singh's best movies. The actor played a rapper in the movie and nailed his performance with brilliance
It is an upcoming musical drama that explores the life of the Punjabi popular singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will be released on Netflix on April 12